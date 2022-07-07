LEARNING CURVE GROUP RATED OUTSTANDING IN LEADERSHIP & MANAGEMENT AND OUTSTANDING IN ADULT LEARNING PROGRAMMES BY OFSTED

Profound Services Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of National training provider, Learning Curve Group (LCG), rated OUTSTANDING in 2 areas and GOOD overall by Ofsted in a recent inspection.

The significant provision inspected was its adult learning programmes which makes up 70% of the learners on programme with the training provider. Ofsted graded this “outstanding” and commented that “leaders and managers have a clear and ambitious strategy to provide a range of inspirational programmes that are responsive to local, regional and national priorities.”

Learning Curve Group develops training programmes in areas which respond to regional skills needs. They work closely with employers and local authorities to identify skills gaps and provide the training solution to help employers with recruitment and get more people into work.

The training provider received GOOD in five areas including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and education programmes for young people and apprenticeships. Gaining a score of GOOD overall effectiveness.

Brenda McLeish OBE DL, Chief Executive Officer at LCG said:

“I am delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection. At Learning Curve Group our mission is to transform lives through learning by giving people the skills and knowledge to succeed. So, it is incredibly important to us that we are continuing to meet high quality standards of education.

Overall, I am very thankful to our ‘Purple People’ who have worked so hard to ensure we achieved 2 Outstanding grades and retained our overall Good rating. One of our key pieces of feedback from this inspection was that ‘all staff firmly put learners at the heart of everything they do’, which I am incredibly proud of.”

The Ofsted report highlighted that LCG “offers great career support to learners and prepares them for real working life. Learners enjoy learning on programmes that prepare them well for their next steps into further learning or employment.”

“As a result of the training and the strong relationships that leaders have developed with employers, learners gain new knowledge and skills and acquire appropriate work-related behaviours relevant to local needs. Learners value their training and the support that they receive from staff.”

LCG offer a range of training programmes for learners across the country, including apprenticeships, online courses, face-to-face programmes at their academies, traineeships and study programmes. The training provider supports over 200,000 learners every year to learn new skills.

The ‘Purple People’ , the dedicated staff at LCG, are dedicated to transforming lives through learning and are guided by their strong core values. LCG have already achieved their mission to transform one million lives through learning – but they aren’t stopping there. The training provider is continuously developing their provision and employer links to reach more learners, make education more accessible and ensure they are providing high quality training.

This was LCG’s second Ofsted inspection of this academic year, the provider has achieved an overall Good rating in both inspections.

Brenda McLeish OBE DL said: “I am extremely proud of all our provision and welcome the opportunity to show the inspectors the important work that we do to transform lives. We look forward to Ofsted visiting us again for our inspections of our other subsidiary businesses.”

Profound Services Ltd were acquired by Learning Curve Group in 2018 and have since been run as a subsidiary of the whole Group.

