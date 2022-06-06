Leeds City College achieves MindMate Friendly status

Leeds City College’s Student Life Directorate has been awarded MindMate Friendly status for its commitment to improving the social, emotional and mental health of their students!

To achieve the standard the department completed an in-depth assessment focusing on safe spaces, teacher training and tackling wellbeing concerns.

The department was also recognised for its outstanding contributions to support services for students across areas that include leadership, policy development, curriculum, assessment, and school ethos.

Sue Pennycook, the Healthy Schools Advisor at Leeds City Council who worked with the college, said: “This is an outstanding self-validation for the college, with particular strengths in pupil voice and support services. Their partnership work is strong, especially being the first post-16 education provider to win the bid for the Mental Health Support Teams.

“There is a genuinely whole-setting approach, so curriculum staff and teaching staff are all fully aware of the wellbeing support.”

Student Wellbeing Manager, Gemma Williams, said: “Student wellbeing is at the centre of what we do as a college.

“Being awarded the MindMate Friendly status is a fantastic achievement. We understand the importance of supporting our young people and the award demonstrates the work we are doing to continually improve the student experience.”

The MindMate Friendly programme was launched as part of the Future In Mind: Leeds Strategy; a city-wide programme aiming to support young people’s emotional and mental health. The strategy involves working with schools and colleges to help them achieve Mindmate Friendly status, and then Mindmate Champion status.

