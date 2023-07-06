Leeds Trinity appoints Director of Sustainability

In this role, Katie will lead a broad programme of work for the University, including working collaboratively to deliver on decarbonisation and Net Zero plans, embedding Education for Sustainability into all education offerings, and aligning Leeds Trinity’s work with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Reporting to Jo Hynes, the University’s Chief Operating Officer, Katie will also focus on the links between sustainability and widening participation, social inclusion and community engagement, building on work already carried out to drive forward an equitable and inclusive sustainability strategy.

In addition, she will oversee relevant policies and practices, and work with key stakeholders to develop and embed sustainability principles into University processes, along with widely engaging with its diverse community to promote sustainable behaviours.

The introduction of this role comes at a key time in terms of the University’s growth ambitions. This includes the establishment of a city centre location at 1 Trevelyan Square, Leeds, to complement its campus in Horsforth, alongside the development of new programmes such as Nursing and Biomedical Science to respond to key public sector workforce needs.

Full planning permission has been granted for the Leeds Trinity University City Campus at Trevelyan Square, and it is anticipated that new students will use the facility during the 2024/25 Academic Year.

Katie joins Leeds Trinity University from the University of Leeds, where she was the Deputy Director of Sustainability for the past five years, with a strategic focus on embedding sustainability across all activity, developing staff sustainability knowledge and capacity, collaborating with city partners and external stakeholders, and sustainability reporting.

Prior to higher education, Katie’s career was focused within the private sustainability consulting sector, including as Director and Head of Energy and Sustainability at Capita Property and Infrastructure, where she led a national team to provide sustainability consultancy services for the built environment and embed sustainability principles into businesses.

Katie Clegg said:

“I am thrilled and proud to join Leeds Trinity University at such an exciting time of growth. I am pleased to see that there’s such great work going on already, especially in relation to embedding sustainability into the new city campus design and operations, and through our various activities around our Curriculum for Social Justice.

“I am hugely motivated by the sustainability values of Leeds Trinity. It is a University with a big heart, that truly puts people and inclusivity at its centre. I’m excited to collaborate across the whole University community and beyond to develop, drive and embed an equitable and innovative sustainability strategy, one that everyone can get behind and has a part to play.”

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Katie to Leeds Trinity as our first Director of Sustainability – a senior role that is key to delivering our strategic plans.

“As a University, we are focused on creating a sustainable environment in all aspects of how and where we work. In this role, Katie will assume responsibility for our environmental, community and social impacts, as well as working with other members of the Leadership Team to develop graduates with embedded sustainability values. There is a real sense of momentum at Leeds Trinity with lots of great work underway, and I am excited about the difference Katie will make in bringing this together and setting the direction on sustainability.”

Katie’s appointment will provide strategic direction for Leeds Trinity on sustainability, expanding on activity currently underway around energy and carbon reduction, waste management, supplier engagement, sustainability within the curriculum, community and social impact, equality and an internal Environmental Champions network.

