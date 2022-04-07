Leeds Trinity University welcomes Mayors to campus

Leeds Trinity University recently welcomed the Mayor of West Yorkshire and the Lord Mayor of Leeds to its campus in Horsforth, as the institution seeks to increase its contribution to the Leeds City Region.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, was joined by the University’s Chancellor, Deborah McAndrew, to discuss shared values and objectives with Vice-Chancellor Professor Charles Egbu and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Malcolm Todd, including how Leeds Trinity can continue to develop its role as a leading higher education establishment.

Ms Brabin said: “It was a real pleasure visiting Leeds Trinity University; I met dedicated staff, talented students, and heard all about their new, bold strategic plan from Professor Charles Egbu.

“I know that Charles’ commitment to inclusive and personalised teaching will be a gamechanger for young people in Leeds and beyond, who will leave Leeds Trinity with the confidence, skills and values to excel in their chosen careers while making a difference to the wider community.

“As Mayor, I pledged to create over 1,000 skilled, well-paid jobs for young people, and it was inspiring to hear how Leeds Trinity fits into this wider puzzle, providing that extra leg-up our young people need to get on in the economy and lead happy, creative lives.”

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Asghar Khan, and the Lady Mayoress of Leeds, Mrs Robina Kosar, were also shown around the University’s grounds and facilities by the Executive team, in addition to meeting a number of students.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Asghar Khan, said:

“I would like to extend my thanks to Leeds Trinity University for inviting me to visit their campus – it was an inspiring day discussing the important role the University plays across Leeds.

“It was fantastic to be able to sit down with Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charles Egbu, and discuss the important relationship between the city and the University.

“The highlight of the day was being interviewed by journalism students, I enjoyed discussing the role of Lord Mayor and the importance of civic life in Leeds.”

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“We were delighted to welcome the Mayor of West Yorkshire and the Lord Mayor of Leeds to Leeds Trinity University as we continue to put our Strategic Plan into action, engaging with partners across the Leeds City Region and creating more opportunities for our students.

“It was a pleasure to be able to showcase our campus as well as share our ambitious goals for the future, which we look forward to working with both Tracy Brabin and Councillor Asghar Khan to achieve.”

Leeds Trinity University’s Strategic Plan 2021-2026 is built around the four Strategic Pillars of:

‘Education and Experience’ ‘People and Sustainability’ ‘Research, Impact and Innovation’, and ‘Careers and Enterprise’

This is supported by the two key themes of Digital Futures and the Leeds City Region.

