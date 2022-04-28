Leeds Trinity University’s Computer Science programme receives respected accreditation

The University’s Computer Science programme has been endorsed by the British Computer Society (BCS), the leading professional body for those working in Information Technology.

BCS has accredited both the BSc (Hons) Computer Science and BSc (Hons) Computer Science with Foundation Year degree courses at the University.

The accreditation lasts five years and is an indicator of the quality of the University’s offering to students and future employers.

The assessors visited the School for Computer Science in December 2021.

The panel was impressed with the school’s use of Azure labs as part of the University’s COVID-19 response and ongoing mitigation and felt the personal engagement and ethos of the programme team was excellent.

Lecturer in Computer Science and Programme Lead, Antesar Shabut, said:

“As we are a young programme with a distinctive approach, having the BCS accreditation at this stage is enormously important for us as a quality assurance mechanism and a tool to ensure we meet the best practices and Quality Assurance Agency expectations for the computing subject. Our students deserve the added value by such prestige accreditation, both in terms of enhanced employability and membership opportunities.”

Acting Dean of the Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries, Professor Philip Hodgson added:

“It is great to receive this accreditation from the British Computing Society, which is a kitemark for the standard of teaching excellence within our Computer Science degree courses.

“The School maintains strong connections with industry experts and we have embedded professional work placements into every degree programme to give students real-world experience. This accreditation is an endorsement of our approach and that by the time our students graduate, they have had the opportunity to develop the skills that employers want, as well as the connections and experience to stand out in the digital jobs market.”

To respond to the growing demand for digital graduates with a blend of technical and transferable skills, Leeds Trinity University designed its Computer Science degree in partnership with leading tech employers such as Sky and Infinity Works.

Students work on real-world projects set by employers with the opportunity to specialise in some of the most exciting areas of technology such as artificial intelligence, cyber security and software engineering.

Holly Porter, Director of Membership at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT said:

“We are delighted to award degree accreditation for Computer Science courses at Leeds Trinity. BCS accreditation of degree programmes provides an indicator of quality to students and employers as well as independent recognition for the institutions that offer them. Accreditation shows that the content of the degree programme specifically aims to assist students in gaining a sound academic grounding in the discipline and an understanding of the professional issues relevant to their future working lives. It also sets accredited Universities apart by providing students a pathway to professional registrations such as CITP, CEng, IEng and RITTech.”

Since 1957 the British Computing Society has been committed to ensuring everyone’s experience with technology is positive and can boast over 60,000 members in 150 countries.

As a charity with a royal charter, their agenda is to lead the IT industry through its ethical challenges, to support the people who work in the industry, and to make IT good for society.

