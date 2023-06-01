Leicester College lecturer reaches finals of national VTCT Excellence Awards

Ian Bremner, Lecturer in Hospitality and Curriculum Development Coach at Leicester College, has been shortlisted for a major education sector award.

Ian is one of five finalists in the ‘Tutor/Educator of the Year’ category at the inaugural VTCT Excellence Awards, organised by VTCT, the UK’s market-leading vocational and technical awarding organisation. Ian oversees the Level 2 Technical and Professional Patisserie course at Leicester College, teaching a cohort of 16 students in this academic year.

The awards aim to recognise students and partners going above and beyond to demonstrate excellence in vocational education. They will be held at Milton Keynes College on 13 July 2023.

Ian Bremner said: “To be shortlisted in the last five against strong competition from lecturers across the country is a real achievement. It reflects the hard work put in by not just me, but by all of our staff and students.

“We’ve seen excellent exam results in the last couple of years with over 25 per cent of students gaining a Distinction or Distinction star this year. This is based on extra learning sessions that we’ve developed to help students with study skills, making it easier to articulate their knowledge well in exams.

“The students have worked really hard this year and have bought into our ways of working, trusting us to support and guide them through the curriculum. I’ve also received good support from our managers and all of this is helping me to become the most effective teacher I can be.”

Nicky Randall, Programme Area Manager, Hospitality and Food at Leicester College added:

“We are extremely proud than Ian has been shortlisted for this award. Student feedback about Ian’s practice is always glowing and they describe how he brings the curriculum to life for them. Not only is he passionate about teaching and learning, he is an inspiration to other teachers across the College and beyond.”

