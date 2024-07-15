Leicester College student’s artwork selected for Royal Academy of Arts annual exhibition

The Royal Academy of Arts (RA) has selected artwork produced by a Leicester College student for its Young Artist Summer Show 2024.

This prestigious award was achieved by 17-year-old Art and Design student, Shanae Newton Robbins from Leicester, for her multi-media artwork entitled ‘Beauty’. Shanae’s artwork was selected by a panel of passionate artists and arts professionals, and will be shown online on the RA website, as part of the collection for the Young Artists Summer Show 2024 exhibition.

Now in its sixth year, the Young Artists’ Summer Show is a free, open submission exhibition for students aged 4-19 studying in the UK. The Young Artists’ Summer Show 2024 will launch online on Tuesday 16 July 2024.

Shanae’s artwork ‘Beauty of Emotions’ will also be proudly displayed at Leicester College’s St Margarets Campus and at the LCB Depot on 31 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1RE.

Shanae Newton Robbins said:

“I’m so grateful to have accomplished something like this! It opens my eyes to where I want to head in life, continuing my art and design journey and

achieving more opportunities like this. My goal is to put my artwork out there and show people my talent. My dream is to become a hair stylist or tattoo artist so that people can get the chance to really embrace my skills and techniques as an artist!”

Leicester College students participated in the competition as part of their Work Experience project.

Kirsty Munro, Work Experience Coordinator for Creative Arts and Performing Arts at Leicester College said:

“We are all so proud of Shanae and delighted to celebrate her success. It is a huge achievement to be recognised by the Royal Academy of Arts and we are excited to see where she will take her wonderful talents next in her artistic journey.”

Fran Sanchez, Programme lead Level 1 and Level 2 Art & Design at Leicester College added:

“Shanae’s work was part of the first creative project completed by students on Level 2 Art and design course. The work was inspired by the magazine collages of Naomi Vona, through interpreting her work, students explored the design process, various media and collage skills, as well as layout concepts before creating a final piece.

“Shanae’s creative style – a mixture of street art and graphic illustration suited the design style being emulated. I am very proud to see my students work on show at the RA. I hope Shanae’s achievement will inspire other students.”