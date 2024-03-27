Leicester College to run intensive courses from April 2024

The courses will run from 9.30am to 3pm at the City Skills Centre from 8th April

Leicester College will be running a series of intensive courses at the City Skills Centre from 8th April to help people improve their maths and English skills.

The courses will run from 9.30am to 3pm, one day a week for 11 weeks. Students that are 19 or over who do not already hold an equivalent qualification can apply for the course and will be invited for an informal interview and initial assessment before being placed onto their chosen course.

The English course will help to improve reading and writing skills as well as written and spoken communication while the maths course will ensure that students can use numbers, measure shape and space and improve their problem skills, and apply them confidently to challenges within everyday life. Students will be able to develop their skills in a supportive environment and progress straight to a mathematics or English GCSE, level 2 Functional Skills course, or getting into work.

For students that are unable to enrol onto the April courses or want to develop their skills even further, Leicester College will be running a Functional Skills Summer School from 1 July. Students will need to be available to attend Monday to Friday for two weeks and could achieve a Functional Skills level 1 or 2 in English or maths, which will increase their opportunities to apply for a range of jobs and further courses.

The final series of courses this year will run in September 2024, although students will need to hold a level 2 qualification to enrol onto these courses.

Ben Allen, Course Leader at Leicester College said:

“We’re pleased to be running our intensive courses this year. We are seeing that GCSE English and mathematics level 4 is increasingly becoming a requirement for many higher level courses, so this will really help bridge the gap for many of our students who want to start or progress within their careers.”

Students wishing to enrol should apply online and quote course code C2043 for the English course, or C7499 for the maths course.