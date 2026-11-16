Oaklands College student Leola Hammond and her horse Dory have been crowned national endurance champions after completing a challenging 80-kilometre course through the Welsh hills.

Remarkably, both horse and rider are 17 years old. Their partnership secured the 2026 Pony Club Elite Endurance Championship title at the Red Dragon Festival of Endurance in Wales.

Leola, from St Albans, studies Level 3 Animal Management at Oaklands. Alongside her studies, she dedicates time to training and caring for her horses, choosing to keep her equestrian passion as a hobby.

Oaklands College’s Animal Management courses give students hands-on experience with a wide range of species through its licensed zoo, working farm and aquarium, preparing them for further study or careers in animal care.

Riding purebred Arabian mare HB Pandora, affectionately known as Dory, Leola tackled around 50 miles of demanding terrain in a competition that tested stamina, navigation and her ability to judge her horse’s needs.

Starting from the Royal Welsh Showground, the pair followed a marked route along the river before climbing into the hills. Leola had to use a map to locate checkpoints and negotiate uneven ground, gates, rivers and livestock while maintaining the required minimum speed.

Careful riding was essential: a slip or muscle strain could result in elimination at the next veterinary inspection.

Horse welfare was central to the competition, with four veterinary inspections, including the finish, which Dory had to pass. During the on-course stops, a 40-minute hold allowed the mare to eat, drink and recover before heading out again. Leola also needed to stay fuelled and hydrated throughout the demanding ride.

Leola said:

“I’m so proud of Dory. Riding 80 kilometres through the Welsh hills was a huge challenge, and winning the title together made all the training worthwhile. Her wellbeing always comes first, so getting through every vet check was just as important to me as reaching the finish. I’m really grateful to my mum for supporting us throughout the day and to Ann and Richard for giving me the opportunity to ride such a special horse.”

Her mum, Emily, provided support as their crew, driving between designated points to meet horse and rider with food, water and practical help. Although they spent much of the day apart, Emily spotted Leola riding alongside the road at one point, describing the unexpected sight as “magical”.

Dory was bred by Heather Brown and is owned by Ann and Richard Hancock, who have loaned her to Leola for the past two seasons. The championship win celebrates both Leola’s dedication and the athleticism and stamina of her Arabian mare.

Kirsty Strobel, Head of Animal Care at Oaklands College, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of Leola. Preparing for an endurance competition demonstrates commitment, resilience, and exceptional understanding of horse welfare. Her achievement reflects the care she puts into Dory’s wellbeing, as well as their strong partnership. Balancing this level of training alongside her Animal Management studies is a real credit to her.

“Congratulations Leola and, of course, Dory on becoming national champions.”

Staff and students at Oaklands have enjoyed hearing about Leola’s success, with curriculum teams sending congratulatory messages to celebrate the national champion in their college community.