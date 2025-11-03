Life Through a New Lens

When Zak Iqbal first enrolled on the Employability Skills – Planning for Life and Work course at Barking & Dagenham College in early 2023, he wasn’t sure what the future held. Having been out of education for a while after losing his grandad, Zak says it was a particularly difficult time in his life.

“I had gone through a very challenging period and struggled to stay motivated and confident in myself,” he explains. “However, starting this course marked a turning point — it gave me structure, purpose, and a new sense of direction.”

The employability course helped Zak rediscover his confidence and build valuable life and work skills.

“At first, I found it difficult to express myself or speak confidently in front of others, but the course helped me overcome those barriers step by step,” he said. “It was very practical, which made it easier to connect what we were learning to real-life situations. I learnt how to work effectively as part of a team, manage my time, and approach challenges with a positive attitude.”

The experience sparked a period of personal growth and self-discovery. Zak found new motivation and a clearer vision for his future.

“The course made me reflect on my goals,” he says. “I discovered a passion for helping others and sharing knowledge, which inspired me to aim towards becoming a qualified teacher.”

After successfully completing the Employability Skills – Planning for Life and Work course, Zak progressed to a Media course, which allowed him to develop his creativity and technical skills. This year, he enrolled on a Photography course to explore his love of capturing images — especially of nature.

“I really enjoy taking pictures in my spare time,” he said. “With the skills I’m learning, I could even start my own business one day, maybe in wedding photography.”

Zak now has his sights set on going to university to study teaching, but first he’s determined to pass his maths, English, and science qualifications — with the continued support of Barking & Dagenham College.

Errol Parker, Head of Service Industries at Barking & Dagenham College, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of Zak and how far he’s come. It’s inspiring to see how the Employability Skills course helped him rebuild his confidence and set clear goals for the future.”

Reflecting on his journey, Zak adds:

“If you want to gain experience and improve your confidence levels, I would really recommend the Employability course — it helps you aim for your goals.”