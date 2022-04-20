Lincoln Students’ Union rolls out increased student housing support through new partnership with Housing Hand

Volatility and adaptability have been core to UK universities’ experiences of the past 2 years

The volatility of the pandemic has had a significant effect on higher education institutions across the globe. Embracing online learning and hybrid models that blend in-person attendance with remote classes has meant universities have had to become very adaptable very fast. Universities in the UK are also dealing with the ending of the ERASMUS scheme and the resulting drop in EU student numbers resulting from Brexit.

With universities expected to do more for less, while adapting to an ever-changing marketplace and also meeting students’ pastoral needs in the midst of a UK-wide mental health crisis, the pressure is very much on.

This is why Lincoln Students’ Union has stepped up and formed a new partnership with UK rental guarantor service Housing Hand. The partnership will provide all University of Lincoln students, irrespective of year of study or domicile, with preferential rates when using the Housing Hand rental guarantor service. The co-branded University Guarantor Service provides students who wish to reside in private rented accommodation with a guarantor for their rent.

“In recent years, the University of Lincoln has seen an increase in International and UK students without a UK guarantor. As the Students’ Union, we wanted to help break down this barrier and make renting accommodation fast and simple for all students.

“Housing Hand offers an easy-to-use and cost-effective service that Lincoln students now have access to, to make their housing journey more enjoyable. We’re proud to be a partner of Housing Hand and together we can improve the student housing experience.”

Sarah Whitney, Housing and Accreditation Scheme, Lincoln Students’ Union

The fast, effective onboarding process is supported by a dedicated account manager who oversees the processing of all University of Lincoln student applications. Doing so supports more of the university’s students to have the option to rent privately, giving them greater choice as part of a wider range of services available through the Students’ Union.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Lincoln Students’ Union, so their students from the UK and abroad can enjoy a cost-effective solution when they need a guarantor when renting accommodation in Lincoln and surrounding areas. It also enables access to a wider pool of students at a preferential rate for local accommodation providers accredited by the Students’ Union.”

James Maguire, Head of Sales of Business Development, Housing Hand

Such partnerships have already proven effective with a number of universities around the UK. Housing Hand reports that the first year of its partnership with the University of Bristol resulted in a five-fold increase in the number of Bristol students that the company guaranteed. The first year of partnership working with Salford University, meanwhile, resulted in a seven-fold increase.

For more information, please contact Housing Hand today on +44 (0) 207 205 2625 or visit https://www.housinghand.co.uk/

