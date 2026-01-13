Linguaskill language exam achieves quality ‘badge of honour’

Linguaskill, the online, certificated English proficiency exam from Cambridge University Press & Assessment, has been awarded the ALTE Q-mark – a prestigious quality standard for exams, from the Association of Language Testers in Europe (ALTE). Designed to accurately assess language ability in real-world situations, Linguaskill evaluates the English levels of candidates seeking to prove their skills for professional and academic settings.

Following a rigorous audit, Linguaskill met the core 18 requirements set out by the ALTE quality management framework. ALTE confirmed that Linguaskill demonstrated a highly professional and well-structured approach to testing, ensuring reliability and validity throughout the entire examination lifecycle.

Other areas praised by ALTE included how the exam accurately measures English proficiency, the delivery of consistent results, and the focus on quality assurance. The award also recognised the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and software at nearly every stage of the test development and administration cycle.

Vincent Folny, Chair of the Standing Committee, ALTE’s body for overseeing its Quality Management System, said:

“ALTE congratulates Cambridge University Press & Assessment on being awarded ALTE’s Q-mark for Linguaskill. This recognition reflects Cambridge’s full commitment to, and complete compliance with, ALTE’s 18 quality standards, following a successful audit. The Q-mark provides assurance that the assessment meets high standards of quality in test design, administration, scoring and stakeholder communication, reinforcing trust in the test’s validity and reliability.”

Francesca Woodward, Global Managing Director for English at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, commented:

“Delivering high quality English tests and exams for learners is at the heart of everything thing we do at Cambridge, and we’re delighted that Linguaskill has achieved this additional level of credibility. Achieving the ALTE Q-mark reflects the rigorous standards that underpin all of our tests. Every year thousands of students and organisations put their trust in Linguaskill and this achievement puts the test’s reliability, quality, and effective use of technology firmly in the spotlight.”

Linguaskill is recognised by leading educational institutions and employers and can be used for high-stakes purposes such as student admission or graduation at university or recruiting and developing employees.

Linguaskill is a certificated exam that delivers a fair and accurate result – ensuring test takers, employers, and recognising bodies can be confident in an individual’s abilities. Candidates receive a certificate with in-depth reporting on the modules they’ve taken, plus an average score across the exam. The exam has built-in advanced security technology, and certification to the highest level on the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).

Linguaskill joins other exams from Cambridge that have achieved the ALTE Q-mark. In 2024, the Cambridge English Qualifications once again achieved the ALTE-Q Mark. Cambridge English Qualifications are in-depth exams that make learning English effective and rewarding. Trusted by thousands of organisations worldwide they are a mark of excellence, opening doors to higher education and employment opportunities.