Liverpool college awarded Chartered Institution for FE status

A Liverpool college(@COLCollege) has been admitted into the Chartered Institution for Further Education (CIFE), a status awarded in recognition of its exemplary standard of further education.

The prestigious accolade recognises The City of Liverpool College’s strong track record of delivering the skills needed in modern Britain, making it one of just a few colleges in the UK to receive the honour.

This recognition comes on the heels of the college’s recent Ofsted report, which praised its ‘Outstanding’ performance in areas such as personal development and adult learning opportunities, with inspectors singling out the student experience as “transformative and life-enhancing”.

The Chartered Institution for Further Education accepts colleges with exemplary long-term records of achievement, making this a significant milestone for the college.

The City of Liverpool College was recognised for its high achievement rate among students and its advocacy for the further education sector on a national level, as well as its phenomenal delivery for employers in generating talent for the future.

Damien Kilkenny, Deputy Principal at The City of Liverpool College, said:

“Being awarded this status, especially just after our recent Ofsted report, is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality education and skills development.

“Gaining admission into the CIFE is not only important for the college but also for the Liverpool City Region as a whole. It demonstrates the potential for skills development in the area and highlights the college’s role in shaping the economic future of the region. This accolade is a recognition of our dedication to excellence and our strong belief in the importance of further education in shaping the future of our society.”

The college was recently invited to an Admissions Ceremony at Apothecaries Hall in the City of London where Membership of the Chartered Intitution for Further Education was conferred.

The Chairman of the CIFE, The Lord Lingfield Kt DLitt EdD DL, commented:

“On behalf of the Chartered Institution for Further Education, I was delighted to confer Membership on The City of Liverpool College. This prestigious status recognises the commitment that organisations make to upholding the highest standards in Further Education for the benefit of learners, employers and their wider communities. It is awarded only to providers that demonstrate a clear ethos of collaboration, excellence in leadership and governance and exemplary teaching and learning.”

Admission into the CIFE is a testament not only to The City of Liverpool College’s achievements but also a validation of its commitment to providing the skills needed for the future.

For students at the college, the conferral of Chartered status means that they can be assured of receiving high-quality education that meets the needs of the economy. The seal of approval from the Chartered Institution is a validation of the college’s curriculum and its commitment to preparing students for success in their chosen fields.

Local businesses and organisations that partner with The City of Liverpool College will also benefit from this prestigious accreditation. It serves as evidence that the college is developing the skills needed to re-skill and upskill employees, providing a valuable resource for local businesses to access top-tier education and training.