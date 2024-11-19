Liverpool John Moores University Delegation Visit SERC

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) was delighted to recently welcome a delegation from Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) for the BSc Business Management Board of Studies (BoS).

The BoS are held twice per year and is an opportunity for our BSc Business Management students to meet with the course team from LJMU and SERC to discuss various aspects of the programme.

Andrew Doyle, Programme Leader for BSc Business Management at Liverpool Business School said, “South Eastern Regional College’s commitment to delivering a high-quality BSc Business Management programme is truly commendable. The students’ enthusiasm and positive feedback underscore the dedication and collaborative spirit fostered by the College. I was thoroughly impressed by the facilities, the professionalism of staff, and the supportive learning environment.”

Applications are now open for Higher Education programmes commencing September 2025 including the LJMU BSc Business Management.