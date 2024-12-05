Local government trailblazer awarded honorary doctorate

Eamonn John Boylan OBE has been awarded a Doctor of Business Administration, honoris causa, by the University of Salford’s Business School, due to the significant positive contributions he has made to driving economic growth across the Greater Manchester region.



Eamonn, who has dedicated 42 years to public service, has been the Chief Executive of Stockport Council, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Transport for Greater Manchester, where he oversaw the creation of the Bee Network, integrating bus, tram and active travel across the city region.



Continuing his commitment to supporting the region, he recently came out of retirement to sit at the helm of Manchester City Council as Interim Chief Executive, while last month he was named Interim Chief Executive of Homes England, which he will commence from January 2025.



“It’s a huge honour to be recognised in this way by such an important anchor institution. I’m proud and incredibly grateful to Salford for this accolade, as it truly is rare for somebody with my professional background to receive such an honour,” commented Eamonn.



Throughout his career, Eamonn has worked in partnership with all Greater Manchester universities, including Salford, on strategies for investment and innovation. He has also managed a range of investment funds supporting growth in science and technology and, earlier this year, he was awarded an OBE for services to local government, adding to his extensive list of outstanding achievements.

In addition to his work overseeing the creation of the Bee Network, Eamonn was instrumental in negotiating the trailblazer devolution deal with the government, through which additional powers have been devolved to Greater Manchester Combined Authority. He has also worked on several high-profile regeneration projects, including the multi-million pound transformation of Salford’s Chapel Street and New Bailey in recent years.



Professor Katy Mason, PVC Dean of Salford Business School, added: “Eamonn has devoted four decades of his career to helping communities thrive through various initiatives. The launch of the Bee Network has made travel more accessible and affordable amidst the cost-of-living crisis, he’s worked to transfer additional powers to local government in Greater Manchester, and he’s driven social and economic change across our region which has been remarkable.

“Eamonn isn’t stopping there. As of January, he’ll be turning his attention to housing regeneration, helping to tackle the UK’s housing deficit to help meet the government’s 1.5 million new homes goal when he takes the reins at Homes England. After making it his life’s work to create an infrastructure within which communities across the region can thrive, he truly deserves this honour.” Eamonn concluded: “I’ve lived in the north west for four decades now, after coming to Manchester as a student in 1978, and the changes I’ve seen in Salford within this time are nothing short of inspiring. To now be officially affiliated with the University in this way is a proud moment.”

