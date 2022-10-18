Love is all around… at Stoke on Trent College

It’s #LoveOurColleges Week and Stoke on Trent College are proudly celebrating why Colleges are so important to the local community and the local economy and all the brilliant things that colleges do, day in and day out to build communities, boost businesses, and support individuals.

This year marks the fifth year for the national Love our Colleges week across England (17th – 21st Oct) and provides staff and students at the college the chance to share the many reasons why they love the college as well as joining in with a series of fun activities across the week.

To help mark the occasion, Jo Gideon MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central will be visiting the college to join in the celebrations and to present ‘Learner of the Month’ awards to fabulous learners from across the college on Friday 21st October.

Other key messages shared as part of the week will be focussed on best kept secrets, such as the extensive Alumni network which includes an Oscar-Winning Actress and a Lord Mayor. At Stoke on Trent College a learners’ journey never ends and staff love hearing all about former students’ fantastic achievements as they progress through life. Learners at the college have the best learning environment with facilities such as hair and beauty salons; engineering, construction and motor vehicle workshops, training restaurant and kitchens, digital and creative industries hub and much more…all part of a £38.3million investment in industry-standard facilities.

Ionela Sfagau shares what she loved about her time at the college, she said: ‘The facilities and the tutors are great, the experiences I’ve had have really helped me to develop the skills I need to progress to university to study hospitality.’

There has never been a better time to find out more about Stoke on Trent College. Find our new prospectus for 16-18-year olds and our adult prospectus online for range of courses for individuals and employers.

Stoke on Trent College Principal and CEO, Lisa Capper MBE, said:

‘Love our Colleges Week is a brilliant opportunity to demonstrate how important Colleges are to local people but also to local employers and businesses. I am so proud of the professional team at the College and the amazing work they do with students. This is the week to celebrate all that Stoke on Trent College has to offer. During the week, we look forward to welcoming Jo Gideon MP to the College to help celebrate our fantastic students and their wonderful achievements.’

Find out what makes us unique at our upcoming Open Event on Wednesday 19th October, 5-7.30pm at Burslem and Cauldon Campus.

For more information on our Love our Colleges activities visit: www.stokecoll.ac.uk/loveourcolleges/

