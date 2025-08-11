LRN Launches QTEC – New Level 3 Business and Computing Qualifications

Learning Resource Network (LRN), a UK-based awarding organisation regulated by Ofqual, has officially launched QTEC, a new brand of Level 3 qualifications aimed at bridging the gap between academic study and industry-ready skills. The first suite of QTEC qualifications, initially offered in Business and Computing, has been developed to prepare learners for entry into higher education or direct employment in rapidly expanding global sectors.

One of the most significant milestones for QTEC has been its achievement of UCAS tariff points, making it a viable pathway to university admission in the UK — including entry to select Russell Group universities. Beyond the UK, the qualifications have been recognised by institutions in the USA, Canada, and Australia, further strengthening their international credibility. In addition, QTEC has been approved by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) in Pakistan as equivalent to the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC), opening doors for learners in one of the largest education markets in the region.

“QTEC was developed to align with both national and international standards while ensuring that learners are equipped with academic knowledge and practical, employable skills,” said Sean Cortes, Director of Qualifications, Policy and HR at LRN. “From curriculum design to external assessment, every element supports progression to higher education or employment, while maintaining fairness, rigour, and accessibility for a diverse learner population.”

“QTEC reflects the future of education — accessible, applied, and responsive to the skills employers actually need,” added Dr Muhammad Tariq, CEO of LRN. “Our mission is to equip learners not just with a qualification, but with the confidence and competencies to succeed in the modern economy. The early international recognition QTEC has secured is a strong endorsement of its quality and relevance.”

Targeted at school leavers, adult learners, and career changers, QTEC provides a credible alternative to traditional A-levels. The qualifications cover applied topics such as business management, digital entrepreneurship, software development, and IT systems. Assessment methods combine externally set written examinations, assignment-based coursework, and practical or project-based work. In the Business pathway, learners complete a final synoptic project tackling real-world strategic challenges, while the Computing pathway features hands-on modules in programming, networking, and cybersecurity.

Looking ahead, LRN intends to expand the QTEC portfolio in the coming year to include Digital Marketing, Cybersecurity, and Financial Technology (FinTech) — ensuring the suite remains responsive to evolving market needs.

With its combination of academic recognition, industry alignment, and global reach, QTEC is positioned to become a leading choice for learners seeking both qualifications and career readiness.