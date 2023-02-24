LSEC scoops national award for best Equality, Diversity and Inclusion initiative 

London South East Colleges has been named as a winner at the EDI WorldSkills UK Heroes Awards 2023.

The prestigious national awards recognise outstanding commitment to promoting and supporting diverse and inclusive practices, and to celebrate those making a real difference.

Winners from a range of sectors were announced at a virtual ceremony, with London South East Colleges being awarded the prize for Initiative of the Year.

This is in recognition of the College’s pioneering 10-year EDI ‘Tackling Inequality’ grants programme, which is giving staff and students the opportunity to run their own community-based EDI programmes.

The award, sponsored by Toyota, was hotly contested. Organisations shortlisted for in the category were North West Regional College, BPP Education Group and Havant and South Downs College.

Collecting the award on behalf of the college was London South East Colleges’ Group Chief People Officer, Janet Curtis-Broni and EDI Officer, Leah Stone. Janet said:

“We are absolutely honoured to receive this award and very proud to have had our EDI achievements recognised in this way.

“We are on an EDI journey and lucky to have outstanding support from our governors, senior leaders and staff. Everyone is committed to helping us make a difference and ensuring we embed EDI in every part of the organisation – so thank you to everyone because this is most certainly a team effort.

“A diverse and inclusive organisation can achieve so much. Both our current and future students will benefit from this approach, as it will help ensure that everyone has the same opportunities to achieve success.”

Group Principal and CEO of London South East Colleges, Sam Parrett CBE, added:

“I am so proud of the work our College is doing around this important agenda and we are all absolutely delighted to receive this external, national recognition. A special thanks must go to Janet and Leah who have been leading this work and whose personal contribution and commitment has been central to its success.

“The establishment of our 10-year grants programme is ensuring that our activity is not only sustained but remains impactful. This is crucial if we are to continue meeting our objectives and ambitions for a fully diverse and inclusive organisation.

“Well done to all the winners and runners up of the WorldSkills EDI Heroes Awards 2023. These awards reflect the commitment to EDI of so many people and the real difference being made.”

For a full list of runners up and winners visit: www.worldskillsuk.org/news/worldskills-uk-edi-heroes-awards

Published in