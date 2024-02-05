LSEC students meet with Bexley MP to talk about wellbeing

Students and staff at London South East Colleges welcomed Abena Oppong – Asare MP for a special visit to the College’s Bexley campus on Friday.

The MP for Erith and Thamesmead was given a tour of the college’s new wellbeing spaces, including new ‘breathe’ rooms for both staff and students. These offer a quiet place for people to go when people need to relax and have some time out from their day.

A discussion with students about mental health also took place. Topics included the challenges around accessing external support and the benefits of having student mental health ambassadors at college.

During her visit, Ms Oppong-Asare said:

“It was fantastic to visit the London South East London Colleges Bexley campus this morning. I had an insightful discussion with the CEO and Student Union President, as well as a tour of the college’s impressive facilities.

“It is so important that we hear directly from young people on their experiences with mental health, which is why I was very pleased to have been able to have a roundtable discussion with students.

“My visit today only reaffirms my commitment to championing our colleges, empowering our teachers, and providing every student with the tools they need to succeed. I look forward to working with the College in future to support the talents and aspirations of the young people in Erith and Thamesmead.”

Welcoming the MP to London South East Colleges, Group Principal and CEO, Dr Sam Parrett CBE, said:

“We are really grateful to Abena for taking the time to visit us today.

“Wellbeing is a huge priority for us here at London South East Colleges, as we know that people are currently facing challenges. From financial hardship to mental health and social issues, it is not an easy time for many.

“As a further education college, we have an important role to play here, with a responsibility to support our staff, students and wider community in every way we can.

“Raising awareness of the issues more widely is an important part of this. It is fantastic for our students to meet and talk to a Member of Parliament about the things that are directly affecting them.”

One of the students who took part in the discussion was Lea, who said:

“Speaking directly to an MP makes it feel like we can have an impact and help influence the changes we want to see.”

Student president, Ruby, added:

“Today was really successful and I enjoyed the educational environment.”

