Made at Stoke on Trent College campaign will recognise alumni contributions

Stoke on Trent College (@SOTCollege) has launched a new alumni campaign (#madeatsotc) to celebrate the achievements of former students and to inspire current students and members of the community.

‘Made at Stoke on Trent College’ places the College firmly at the heart of Stoke-on- Trent. As a city of makers, crafts and creativity – the campaign celebrates the journey and success of those who have studied at the College over the years and aligning itself to the famous Stoke-on-Trent backstamp found on ceramic ware across the globe ‘Made in Stoke on Trent’.

Those joining the alumni programme can choose how they’d like to get involved in championing the work of the College. Opportunities include: receiving a quarterly newsletter, guest speaker slots, networking events, providing work experience and many other activities.

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and CEO said

“We know many of our former students have progressed to achieve significant accolades in their vocational or chosen specialism and have achieved personally. Some have taken up important roles in business or public life. This campaign will highlight their journey and seek to inspire our current and potential younger students and those who wish to return to learn. Our alumni play such an important role in showing what is possible to those who are still on their career journeys.

“Made at Stoke on Trent College will recognise the contribution and legacy of alumni across the city and beyond”

As part of the campaign, members of the community and those who have studied at the college over the years are asked to share their memories of the time at the College.

Dave Hopley, Assistant Principal Student Experience said

“The College has touched the lives of many families across the city. We ‘re hoping to capture fond memories, old photographs and materials and to feature these as part of our end of year art show which will be held in July at the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery. This will also showcase the values of our College”

The campaign is already gaining support, with Daniel Flynn Chief Executive of YMCA North Staffordshire and many other alumni agreeing to participate in the programme to show their support for the College.

Daniel Flynn, Chief Executive at YMCA North Staffordshire added:

“I’m proud that I went to Stoke on Trent College and I’m proud that it gave me the opportunities it did. I’ve got lifelong mates that I met at the College, and most of the people I keep in touch with have done really well for themselves.”