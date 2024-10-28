Major redevelopment underway at Gorseinon Campus

A significant milestone has been reached at Gower College Swansea’s (@GowerCollegeSwa) Gorseinon Campus where a major redevelopment project has officially begun, marking a substantial investment in teaching and learning for all students.

Vikki Howells MS, Minister for Further and Higher Education, attended a ground-breaking ceremony to show her support for this transformative initiative. The Minister was joined by the College’s Principal Kelly Fountain, Chief Executive Officer Mark Jones, and Chair of Governors Meirion Howells, in celebrating the start of this exciting project.

The redevelopment represents a £20.6 million investment, supported by the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme. This project highlights the College’s dedication to enhancing the learning environment and ensuring the sustainable growth of its facilities.

Gower College Swansea’s construction partner, Kier Construction, commenced the project in July with the demolition of several existing buildings.

When completed, the redevelopment will include:

A new entrance area: Designed to enhance both aesthetics and accessibility, this welcoming, state-of-the-art space will benefit both students and staff.

Additional classrooms and student social spaces: To enrich the learner experience, these spaces will enhance the learner experience, providing inspirational spaces for students to learn and collaborate.

Improved traffic flow system: Designed to reduce congestion and increase safety across the campus.

The project, which is expected to be completed in April 2026, is also a key step in the College’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon, in line with Welsh Government standards.

During her visit, Minister Howells met with current Gower College Swansea students, many of whom chose the Gorseinon Campus for its excellent reputation for A Level results and its successful GCS Honours programme, which saw 200 learners progress to Russell Group universities in 2024.

The Minister was also briefed on the College’s strong focus on pastoral care. With 80 staff members dedicated to student wellbeing, the College continues to prioritise a supportive learning environment. A number of these staff, covering all of the different support areas, were present to meet with the Minister during her tour.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, said:

“It is good to see yet another project benefiting from the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme. To date we have invested £2.6bn into our schools and colleges to make them a better learning environment for staff and learners.

“I recently announced my ambitions for post-16 learning, and colleges like Gower College Swansea will play a crucial role in delivering a variety of vocational and academic courses. During the visit I was pleased to have the opportunity to speak to staff and learners about their views and visions for the future. I look forward to visiting more colleges over the next few months.

“I’m pleased to see investment into the College to provide a positive environment for staff and learners. I look forward to seeing the work progress at the Gorseinon campus.”

Speaking about the redevelopment, Principal Kelly Fountain said: “This is a pivotal moment for Gower College Swansea. The £20.6 million investment will transform the Gorseinon Campus, delivering cutting-edge facilities that will significantly enhance the teaching and learning experience for our students.

“With the support of Welsh Government, we are committed to creating an outstanding sustainable learning environment that supports our strategic vision to inspire our learners.

“We are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to the positive impact it will have on both students and staff.”

Jason Taylor, Regional Director at Kier Construction Western & Wales, said:

“We are delighted to be marking the start of this exciting project on Gower College Swansea’s Gorseinon Campus. “This project will provide significant enhancements to the experiences of both students and staff here for generations to come.”