Manufacturing Giants join forces with Telford College to Build new Food and Drink Apprenticeship

Three of Shropshire’s biggest food and drink manufacturers are partnering with Telford College to design a brand new engineering apprenticeship.

Kraft Heinz, Avara Foods and Pickstock are joining forces with the college to develop the new qualification aimed at delivering the skills the sector needs for growth.

The Level 3 Food and Drink Maintenance Engineering apprenticeship, available to Telford College students from September, will train apprentices in specific skills needed in food and drink businesses which contribute £2.4 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the West Midlands economy.

Anton Hickey, site director for Telford-based Kraft Heinz, one of the world’s biggest producers of sauces, said the partnership with Telford College and the new apprenticeship would help solve an industry-wide skills issue.

He said:

“We can recruit engineers but getting engineers with the right skills within the food and drink sector which is a fast-changing environment is difficult so this is a real opportunity for us with the help of Telford college to be able to mold our own apprentices with the skills we need specifically for this site.

“The employer teams at Telford College have really listened to us and the needs of our sector. This new apprenticeship will be a fantastic opportunity for young people. The career opportunities across the food and drink industry are endless and I’m looking forward to being a real ambassador for this new scheme.”

The decision to develop the new apprenticeships came from conversations with employers at Telford College’s regular Employer Skills Hubs – dedicated events where educators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders work together to shape the region’s future workforce.

David Moreton, head of apprenticeships at Telford College, said:

“We get a lot of businesses within the food and drink sector attending these hubs and we were hearing that recent changes to engineering apprenticeship standards had created a real skills gap for their industry.

“Traditional engineering apprenticeships have moved towards a mechatronics focus, and as a result many of the core practical skills that food and drink manufacturers depend on have been stripped out — skills such as machining, welding and electrical maintenance.

“This new apprenticeship restores those skills. Crucially, it does so in a food and drink manufacturing context — training apprentices to work with stainless steel production lines, food-safe lubricants and the specialist materials used in the sector every day.

“Employers have told us these are the skills the sector needs to thrive and we’re proud to be working in partnership to secure the future of the sector by training students to be industry-ready.”

Chris Field, employer relationship manager at Telford College said the partnership model was central to what made this apprenticeship different.

“We wanted employers to put their stamp on this apprenticeship,” he said.

“Food and drink manufacturers are under real pressure to recruit and retain skilled engineers. Competition from larger employers, an ageing workforce and persistent gaps in multi-skilled mechanical and electrical knowledge alongside industry-specific knowledge mean businesses increasingly need to grow their own talent.

“By working in partnership, understanding their operations and going out to visit their sites, we’ve been able to make sure that training through this apprenticeship will match the skills needed on production lines and factory floors. Employers tell us what they need and we listen and that’s what makes our programmes different.”

Michael McCoole, engineering operations manager at Avara Foods – one of the UK’s largest poultry processors with around 6,000 employees – said:

“We are proud to be working alongside Telford College and industry partners to help develop this new apprenticeship.

“At Avara Foods, investing in the next generation of engineers is vital for our continued growth and for the success of food manufacturing in the region. Apprenticeships like this ensure our sector has access to the specialist skills and knowledge needed to maintain high standards and support innovation in a fast-moving industry.

“We are committed to creating opportunities for young people to build successful careers and are excited to welcome future Telford College apprentices to our organisation.”

The first cohort of apprentices will begin the course this September.

Alongside the core programme, Telford College’s Apprenticeship Plus initiative launched earlier this year, offers employers optional bolt-on training to help upskill existing members of their workforces.

Last year, Telford College trained 31 mechatronic maintenance apprentices with a 100 per cent overall pass rate.