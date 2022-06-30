Waltham Forest College has been awarded a Mayor’s Skills Academies Quality Mark for skills provision within the green, health and social care, hospitality, creative and construction sectors.

The Mayor’s Skills Academies Quality Mark recognises high-quality skills training providers in London. The Quality Mark will set a high bar for skills training in London and respond to the needs of sectors that are key to London’s recovery.

The Quality Mark covers six priority sectors that are key for London’s recovery and supports the Mayor’s commitment to help Londoners into good work in sectors key to London’s recovery and long-term economic growth, and learners can use the Quality Mark to seek out excellent, industry-relevant skills provision across the city. This is key to the Mayor’s mission to build a better London for everyone, and we are pleased to be working with City Hall on this important work.

Waltham Forest College successfully achieved the Quality Mark by demonstrating:

How skills training provision is industry-relevant, helping to tackle skills shortages

The strength of employer links, including specific engagement with SMEs, where relevant

How activities promote and support the creation of good work opportunities, particularly for underrepresented groups

Evidence of positive learner journeys and destinations, and how effective Information, Advice and Guidance (IAG) supports this process

Evidence of existing markers of quality in skills provision, such as sector kitemarks and relevant assessments.

Accredited Quality Mark training providers will be reviewed each year to ensure high quality is maintained.

Janet Gardner, Principal and CEO of Waltham Forest College commented:

I am delighted that Waltham Forest College has successfully been awarded the Mayor’s Skills Academy kitemark in recognition of the high-quality training our college provides to students across London, supporting progression to high quality employment and responding to skills needs of employers to build a resilient, confident and skilled workforce.

To find out more about the College, or to apply for a course, simply head over to their website: www.waltham.ac.uk

