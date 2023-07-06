Media students return to the digital airwaves

Newbury College students Charlese Wilson and Charlie Sidhu are following in the footsteps of their Level 3 Media colleagues and have been taking advantage of a six-week work placement at 4LEGS Community Radio station in the Lambourn Valley.

Last year, the community station broadcast Anna and Jack’s Summer Staycation, with a mix of music, information on local events, interviews with event organisers and some of the students’ own personal summer experiences. This year, Charlese and Charlie ended their six-week stint by producing and presenting their own show, Back 2 Basics, a mixture of some of their favourite music, interviews and a chat about their futures. The pair were nervous when the “on air” light illuminated, but listeners certainly couldn’t tell.

“It started at College that I started to grow some confidence,” said Charlie as part of an interview on the Back 2 Basics show. “I used that experience in the workplace, and now I’ve managed to get a few friends there, and I’m comfortable stepping into interviews and new jobs. I’m currently looking around for an apprenticeship in Music Production because that’s what I really want to do.”

Co-host, Charlese, is planning on a slightly different route now that she has finished her Level 3 qualification. “Next year I’m planning to do Level 4 Graphic Design [at University Centre Newbury],” she said. University Centre Newbury can be a much more affordable way to access higher education, allowing students to save on the cost of relocation, while still studying up to degree level in a range of subjects that are offered in partnership with major universities. “I will be working as well as doing college,” Charlese told 4LEGS interviewer Chris Capel.

Radio Station Operational Manager Chris Capel said:

“It was great to work with Newbury College again. Charlese and Charlie have been fantastic during their work experience and really got to grips with how the radio station works. They are 2 confident individuals and are a credit to Newbury College. We’d love to invite them both back to present future shows if they’re interested, and on behalf of everyone at 4LEGS Radio, we wish them all the very best in their future careers.”

Course leader Julian Bellmont said:

“I thank 4 Legs Radio for the support they have given to some of the second year Media students. Along with getting to know how the station works, it culminates with the students writing, producing and broadcasting their own radio show. Thank you 4 Legs Radio, this has been a fantastic opportunity for the students, and we look forward to working together in the future.”

Listen to Back 2 Basics with Charlese and Charlie on Mixcloud.

Level 3 Creative Media is just one of the Digital Technology pathways available at Newbury College, where the focus is on careers, not courses. To find out more about the learning opportunities in this area, visit newbury-college.ac.uk/digital or if you are an employer who can support our students with valuable work placements, please contact info@newbury-college.ac.uk

Published in