Milton Park inspires 1,000 students to explore STEAM-powered careers

@MiltonPark is celebrating a successful first year of its schools-engagement initiative, Explore Milton Park, which has inspired 1,000 young students to consider a future in STEAM careers.

Over 40 volunteers from the Park’s occupiers dedicated time to supporting local students with a range of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) activities on-site at Milton Park and in two local secondary schools.

88% of students who took part in the programme said it increased their understanding of the skills, qualifications and entry routes into STEAM careers, whilst 77% said it boosted their confidence. 95% of volunteers said they have had an improved understanding of young people and taking part improved the business’ profile and access to young talent.

Held in schools and on-site at Milton Park via student visits, the series of immersive, educational and fun-filled activities were delivered by the Ahead Partnership and included: careers panels, interview practice sessions and Trek Days. The events allowed students to hear first-hand from occupiers including Evotec, Vertex, Adaptimmune, Tokamak and Whittard.

The programme partnered up students from local schools, with volunteers from 20 Milton Park companies, who gave their time to inspire future innovators.

Reflecting on the activities, 90% of students said it helped to improve their communication skills, interview techniques and confidence.

A year 9 student commented:

“I enjoyed visiting the workshop, learning about the different careers and presenting all our ideas back… It was informative and made me excited for a future career in science!”

A year 10 student commented:

“The activity allowed us to explore a real-life workplace and helped us understand what STEAM-related careers can look like.”

The programme has not only supported the students, their families and schools, it also benefitted Milton Park occupiers. Volunteers said it significantly improved their understanding of young people and provided insight into how companies can best attract future talent, with all occupiers saying they would take part in the activities again.

Jeannine Baker-Wilson, Senior Associate at Oberlanders, volunteered at one of the careers panels. She said:

“Programmes like Explore Milton Park help to broaden young people’s horizons, raise their aspirations, and ensure they have the skills and knowledge required to make the most out of exciting future career opportunities.

Anna Fletcher, Senior Marketing and Communications Manager at Milton Park, said:

“A huge thanks go out to everyone who volunteered their precious time to part-take in the Explore events. Without their infectious enthusiasm and drive the programme wouldn’t have been as successful as it has been.”

“The idea of the Explore Milton Park programme is to showcase the amazing companies at Milton Park to local school children and inspire them to think about STEAM careers. We are looking at ways in which we can roll out the programme to more local students in the future”