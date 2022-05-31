Office for National Statistics data: Suicide deaths among students in higher education

This morning the Office for National Statistics has published updated data relating to suicide deaths among students in higher education.

Suicide rates amongst HE students:

The suicide rate for higher education students in academic year ending 2020 in England and Wales was 3.0 deaths per 100,000 students (64 suicide deaths).

This is the lowest rate observed over the last four years, although the small numbers per year make it difficult to identify statistically significant differences

This data shows students in higher education in England and Wales had a significantly lower suicide rate compared with the general population of similar ages .

. When compared with the general population, the suicide rate for higher education students among those aged 20 years and under and 21 to 24 years showed the biggest difference, with the rate in the general population being 2.7 times higher than that in students.

This is also reflected in the previous comparative data from the ONS in 2018 that between the 12 months ending July 2013 and the 12 months ending July 2016, higher education students in England and Wales had a significantly lower suicide rate compared with the general population of similar ages.

·Data and transparency are our allies in improving prevention work, and we welcome this updated dataset, which is a direct result of the letter that Minister Donelan sent to Sir Ian Diamond asking for more regular data to inform suicide prevention activity, following the roundtable she chaired last year on the issue

Action to prevent suicides in higher education

In June last year, Minister Michelle Donelan co-chaired a new roundtable on suicide prevention in higher education with Universities UK (UUK), which has led to tangible action:

ONS were asked to undertake more regular analysis of student suicide data to help university leaders better understand risk factors which is central to informing preventative action – this is the data published today.

Minister Donelan wrote to university leaders to asking that they adopt and embed the UUK-led Suicide Safer Universities framework which sets out the steps all universities should take to prevent suicide in their student populations.

We are have launched a survey of universities’ policies and practices on suicide prevention, so we can better understand how universities are supporting their students, and identify gaps where additional funding or support is needed.

Action to support student mental health

Students struggling with their mental health can access Student Space, a mental health and wellbeing hub supporting students impacted by the pandemic.

Funded by £3.6m from the Office for Students, Student Space provides dedicated one-to-one text and web chat facilities as well as a collaborative online platform providing vital mental health and wellbeing resources. The platform includes resources and specialist services for BAME students.

Over 275,000 people have accessed the platform’s resources since its launch in August 2020.

Students can also access support mental health and wellbeing support via online resources from the NHS, Public Health England via the Better Health – Every Mind Matters website, and the mental health charity Mind.

We asked the OfS to allocate £15 million towards student mental health in 2022/2023 through reforms to Strategic Priorities grant funding, to help address the challenges to student mental health posed by the transition to university, given the increasing demand for mental health services. This will target those students in greatest need of such services, including vulnerable groups and hard to reach students.

Wider government action on suicide prevention

We are investing £57 million in suicide prevention through the NHS Long-Term Plan and have committed to developing a new National Suicide Prevention Plan this year, alongside a new 10-year Mental Health and Wellbeing Plan.

We are investing an additional £2.3 billion a year into expanding and transforming mental health services by 2023/24 – the largest increase in mental health funding in NHS history.

We also provided an additional £500 million in 2021/22 to accelerate our expansion plans in order to address waiting times for mental health services, give more people the mental health support they need, and invest in the NHS workforce. This includes £79 million to expand support in children and young people’s mental health services; £13 million to ensure young adults aged 18 to 25, including university students, are supported with tailored mental health support, helping bridge the gap between children’s and adult services; and £5 million to support suicide prevention through voluntary and community sector organisations.

The NHS children and young people’s mental health workforce has also grown 40% since 2019.

Children and young people are a key focus of our existing plans for suicide prevention, with targeted actions in train to support: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/973935/fifth-suicide-prevention-strategy-progress-report.pdf

University Mental Health Charter

The University Mental Health Charter, led by Student Minds and developed in collaboration with students, staff, and partner organisations, is intended to drive up standards of practice across the HE sector.

Itprovides a set of evidence-informed principles to support universities to adopt a whole-university approach to mental health and wellbeing including leadership, early intervention and data collection.

The Charter document was peer-reviewed by a range of academic, clinical and research experts.

Open for applications in April 2021, membership of University Mental Health Charter Programme enables institutions to work towards the Charter Award, which recognises HE providers that promote good mental health and demonstrate excellent practice. As an integral part of the framework, universities undertake rigorous and systematic evaluation of services and interventions that informs decision making and continuous improvement.

41 HE providers have signed up to the first cohort of the University Mental Health Charter Programme. The Minister of State for Higher and Further Education, Michelle Donelan, has made clear the ambition for HEP’s to sign up to the Charter programme within the next 5 years.

The University Mental Health Charter Programme is now open for applications for 2022/23 (from May 22). This year, the Programme hopes to welcome even more universities to join the growing community of practice.

How we’re preventing suicides in higher education and supporting mental health – The Education Hub (blog.gov.uk)

Minister for Higher and Further Education Michelle Donelan said:

“Behind every figure is an immeasurable tragedy; a family torn apart and loved ones whose grief can never fully heal.

“On behalf of all those affected by this heart-breaking issue, I held a suicide prevention roundtable in June last year and asked the ONS to undertake more regular analysis of student suicide data.

“The information published gives government, universities and NHS trusts a clearer understanding of suicides in higher education, which will help improve vital prevention work.

“Protecting students’ mental health and wellbeing is deeply important to me and I know universities and their staff care as deeply as I do about preventing such tragedies. That is why in addition to commissioning this data, I have encouraged institutions to sign up to the University Mental Health Charter and to adopt the Safer Suicide Universities Framework – which supports universities by setting out steps they can take to prevent suicide. The Office for Students has also funded Student Space, a mental health hub for students which provides one-to-one text and web chat support. I encourage anyone who is struggling with their mental health to reach out – help is here for you.”

