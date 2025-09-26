Minister Kirsty McNeill Meets Staff and Students During Borders College Tour

Kirsty McNeill, Parliamentary Under Secretary at the Scotland Office, recently visited @BordersCollege to gain an insight into the College’s role in supporting regional prosperity and preparing students with skills tailored to local industry needs.

The visit, hosted by Vice Principal Anne-Marie Sturrock, focused on how Borders College aligns its curriculum with the requirements of key businesses across the Borders while also highlighting the barriers that can prevent the institution from expanding its contribution further.

Ms McNeill was welcomed by Heads of Sector before taking part in a walk and talk tour of several departments. She visited the College’s state-of-the-art Cyber room, where students develop skills essential for the digital economy, and spent time in the plumbing and joinery workshops, engaging with both staff and students about their learning experiences.

The tour also included a stop at the BTECH Care Hub, a specialist facility designed to train the next generation of care professionals—an area of critical importance to the region’s workforce. Students and staff shared how the curriculum equips them with practical skills to meet the growing demand for quality care provision across the Borders.

Ms McNeill concluded her visit at the College’s training restaurant, where discussions centred on the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal and the Schools Academy programme. Both initiatives are designed to strengthen pathways from education into employment, supporting sustainable growth in the local economy.

Commenting on her visit, Ms McNeill said:

“The UK Government is laser-focused on driving economic growth and creating jobs the length and breadth of Scotland, so it was great to meet staff and students at Borders College and hear about their role in supporting regional prosperity.

“The UK Government is backing the region with our £65 million contribution to Scottish projects in the Borderlands Growth Deal, along with other initiatives. Working with partners we will deliver a decade of national renewal in our Plan for Change.”

Speaking after the visit, Anne-Marie Sturrock, Vice Principal of Borders College, thanked the Parliamentary Under Secretary for her time and interest:

“We were delighted to welcome Ms McNeill to Borders College and to share the breadth of work we are undertaking to support the prosperity of the Borders region. Her visit gave us a valuable opportunity to showcase how our curriculum is shaped to meet the needs of local employers and to highlight the challenges we face in doing even more. We are grateful for her engagement and for recognising the vital role that further education plays in supporting inclusive growth.”

Ms McNeill praised the College for its commitment to equipping learners with the skills needed to thrive in key sectors, noting that institutions like Borders College are central to both community development and long-term economic resilience.