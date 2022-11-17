Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Monash University soars in World Reputation Rankings

Monash University November 17, 2022
Monash University has secured its highest-ever global ranking of 62 in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Rankings 2022.

The University climbed an impressive 30 places globally in the prestigious ranking of international universities released today, and two places nationally to now rank third in Australia.

The University’s teaching performance was also ranked 62 in the world this year, up 23 places from 2021, while the research reputation also climbed 30 places to 62nd globally. This comes off the back of the University’s top-50 placement in the overarching THE World University Rankings, positioning 44th globally.

The reputation rankings are calculated from responses to the world’s largest invitation-only opinion survey of senior, published academics. 

Monash University President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Gardner AC said this year’s THE World Reputation Ranking was a testament to the quality of research and education at Monash, which is helping to solve global issues.

“This remarkable ranking result, as judged by leading global scholars, continues to strengthen Monash’s reputation as one of the most excellent and innovative universities in the world,” Professor Gardner said.

“It recognises our commitment to delivering high quality research and education as we continue working towards addressing the most significant global challenges facing our world today.” 

The University has risen 56 places in six years, demonstrating continuous improvement, dedication, and commitment to excellence in teaching and research.

Our world university rankings

The result follows the University’s strongest-ever performance in the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, released in October 2022, in which Monash entered the top 50 for the first time, climbing 13 places to rank 44th in the world out of the 1,799 global universities included.

The accolades continue with the University also achieving its best-ever result in the US News and World Report (USNWR) 2022-23 Best Global Universities Rankings, up three places to equal 37th in the world.

The University also ranked 57th globally in the 2023 QS World University Rankings, following the University’s number one ranking for Pharmacy and Pharmacology in the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Education
Monash University

