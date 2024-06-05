Newtown College(@NPTCGroup) Agriculture student Menna Jones has been celebrating after being announced as this year’s winner of the Montgomeryshire Society Prize for Further Education 2024.

The Award was presented by the current president of the Society Dr Gareth Jenkins in a small ceremony attended by some of Menna’s family and friends. Dr. Jenkins explained a little about the Society which is a charitable organisation based in London and whose members have a continued interest in the Montgomeryshire Historic County of Wales. The organisation has long supported and encouraged students at the College by providing an opportunity to be selected for their Further Education prize.

Menna grew up on a sheep and beef farm in Mid-Wales working with her parents and alongside her older brothers. Menna has always enjoyed working on the family farm. After leaving school with excellent GCSE results, she chooses to study a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Agriculture. She also works part-time at a livestock farm in Meifod, in addition to helping out on her own family’s farm. Menna hopes to continue her education in the future studying a HND or Degree in Agriculture and then gain further experience working on farms in the UK or abroad. Menna sees her long-term future in Montgomeryshire helping farmers to develop their businesses to become more sustainable.

Agriculture Lecturer Neil Bowden said ‘Menna is an extremely hardworking student and a pleasure to have both in the classroom and out on the farm when undertaking practical activities. Menna always contributes to discussions and puts all her efforts into activities in both situations. She deserves this award in recognition of her hard work, and we wish her all the best in the future.’

Newtown College Manager Steve Cass thanked Dr Gareth Jenkins from the Montgomeryshire Society for presenting the Award and for their continued interest and commitment to supporting and inspiring young people at the College.