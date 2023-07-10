Congratulations to Newtown College student Lily Owen for winning the Montgomeryshire Society Prize for Further Education 2023.

The Montgomeryshire Society is a charitable organisation based in London whose members have a continued interest in the Montgomeryshire County of Wales. The organisation has long supported and encouraged students at the College by providing an opportunity to be selected for their Further Education prize.

Lily Owen is currently studying Level 3 Diploma in Childcare. She has used her own experiences of dyslexia to plan bespoke learning experiences to support the individual learning needs of children. Lily has developed an interest in the topic of schemas for supporting children’s learning and strives to promote children’s choices.

Lecturer Laura Thomas said:

“Congratulations to Lily, she deserves this award. She has worked hard to manage her own learning needs whilst incorporating her experiences into looking at ways children learn and how they can be supported. Lily contributes well to discussions, is very enthusiastic and is always looking to progress.”

Newtown College Manager Steve Cass thanked Margaret Jones from the Montgomeryshire Society for presenting the Award and for their continued interest and commitment to supporting and inspiring young people at the College.

