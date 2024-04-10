Motorsport experience for photography students

Photography students at Solent University, Southampton have collaborated with Team BRIT, an inspiring motorsport organisation that empowers disabled drivers, to capture their 2024 season imagery.

Students on Solent’s BA Photography and BA Fashion Photography degrees visited the Team BRIT headquarters in West Sussex in March to meet and assist with photographing the inspiring drivers – and incredible cars – who aim to become the first ever all-disabled competitors to race in the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans.

By visiting the team and capturing inspirational images for the season ahead, the cohort from Solent has helped to place Team BRIT on the map, underpinning their growing presence online and in the racing world.

Students were supported by Chris Overend, a Technician Instructor at Solent who drove for Team BRIT between 2021 and 2023. As a professional photographer, Chris draws on his experience at prestigious institutions such as Italian Vogue and The Observer to enhance the skill and confidence of students. Chris says:

“Connecting our students with professional experience is important, and this shoot was a good opportunity to take my teaching out of the classroom and into the wider world. Students had their problem-solving tested and it was incredible to see them work together to overcome challenges and succeed.

“Working on large projects like this is invaluable for students – it’s how I got my start in the industry – and it was a great day; we all came away with a smile on our faces. It was a pleasure to see all the drivers, and meet new rookies at Team BRIT. We wish them all well for the season ahead.”

Across the day, Lily Bull (Fashion Photography), Maria Azevado De Almedia (Photography) and Stavros Mastorou (Photography) assisted Chris with capturing the cars, while Stavros led on portraiture of drivers and crew, assisted by Lily.

As the 2024 season gets underway, Team BRIT will now use the images to help grow their profile and visual brand. Maria, who aims to work for a photography magazine after graduating, says:

“I’m so grateful that I was able to work with Chris on this project, he taught me some new studio techniques that I will take with me.

“It was a great experience, and it’s really beneficial to be given the opportunity to do something like this as part of my course.”

Team BRIT Founder and Team Principal, Dave Player, says: “It was a pleasure to welcome Chris and his students to our HQ. They put a huge amount of effort into turning our workshop into a photography studio for the day and capturing our official team imagery for the 2024 season.

“Chris and his team were complete professionals throughout and we’re really pleased with the finished images. These photos are crucial for our PR and communication activities throughout the year.”

More recently, a group of Sports Journalism undergraduates, alongside a Fashion Photography student, visited Donington Park Circuity to capture PB Racing and deliver hands-on experience to more students at Solent.