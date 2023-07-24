MP visits Northern College to hear about life changing adult education

A South Yorkshire politician has visited Northern College to hear about the life changing impact of adult education.

Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis MP was welcomed by staff at Northern College, which is the only adult residential college in the North of England.

The Ofsted graded ‘good’ college has a proud history of providing life changing opportunities to adults who have returned to learning.

During his visit on 7th July 2023, Mr Jarvis completed a campus tour and heard about the impact of the college as well its recent positive Ofsted report and plans for the future.

Emma Beal, Principal and Chief Executive, Northern College, said:

“Northern College changes lives and is a unique and valuable regional asset. We are immensely proud of the work that we do with adult learners.

“Our focus is on raising aspirations and providing life changing opportunities that inspire our students to progress in education, employment and their careers. It was great to be able to share that with Dan Jarvis MP.”

Dan Jarvis MP said:

“Northern College is one of Barnsley’s proudest institutions and the only adult residential college in the North. Quite simply, it is an iconic part of Yorkshire’s educational and cultural landscape.

“Institutions like Northern College create opportunities, they contribute to growing productivity and are vital to our future prosperity.

“It was great to meet with Emma and hear about how the college is ensuring our workforce is equipped to thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and adapt to the ever-changing world of work.”

Based at Wentworth Castle, Barnsley, the college provides short community learning courses and longer accredited academic and vocational courses that enable students to progress on to further study, higher education or work.

Focussed on addressing socio-economic disadvantage, the college educates hundreds of adults across South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and beyond, every year.

A significant proportion of learners are from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds and have additional learning needs.

Leaders and staff have been praised for providing an exceptional and unique environment for learning in the latest Ofsted inspection report, published in April 2023.

Students from disadvantaged backgrounds, who often arrive at the college with low self-esteem, overcome significant personal barriers to develop their confidence and skills, the report highlights.

Many, the report adds, move onto higher-level learning. Others use the skills and attributes they have gained to enhance their personal lives and the contribution that they can make to their communities.

Most students on accredited courses gain substantial new knowledge and skills, and a high proportion achieve the qualifications that they need to pursue their career goals.

Visit Northern College

Published in