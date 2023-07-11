Music students secure work placement at Victorious Festival

Five talented students from HSDC have secured work placements at Portsmouth’s renowned three-day music event taking place in Southsea this August.

The students, who all study Music Production and Performance on our South Downs Campus have been offered paid positions by Victorious Co-Founder and former HSDC student Ben Miles. The students, who aspire to work within the music industry once leaving education will be working as Technical Production Assistants or Artist Liaison/Runners across a range of stages including comedy and acoustic.

The festival, which will see Jamiroquai, Kasabian, and Mumford & Sons headline, is attended by approximately 150,000 people and is, therefore, an exceptional opportunity for students to get a taste of working in the music industry firsthand.

Dean Clarke, Lecturer of Music said:

“The value of this incredible experience is formidable, and we hope the students learn and take away lots from this opportunity.

We are extremely thankful to Ben and his team for placing trust in our AMP Music Students in enabling meaningful work experience to develop further their future career aspirations.”

Eden Gains, a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music Performance and Production student said:

“I am looking forward to getting work experience in the industry and in the specific field I hope to work in. This is a very exciting moment for me as I really want to work in live event management and having gone to Victorious Festival since I was young, it feels surreal as I get to see behind the scenes into an event I have been supporting since my early teens.

I am very grateful for this opportunity and am really excited to work at the event. I am also performing over the weekend which is another very exciting moment for me as I will always want to continue performance in my career whilst working behind the scenes looking after other artists.”

