Musical Society Award Recognises Theatrical Make-up Skills

St Agnes’ Choral Society’s production of The Addams Family has won a prestigious Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Award for Best Visuals.

The musical, performed at The Grand Opera House in Belfast earlier this year, featured the creative skills of SERC Theatrical and Media Make-up Lecturer, Lisa Cunningham-Black and her team of professional make-up artists, Ashleigh McMurray, Poppy McGonigle and Jay Murdough, who are all past students of SERC.

AIMS membership consists of more than 130 musical theatre societies across the island of Ireland. The 2023 AIMS Awards were announced at a glittering ceremony in the Gleneagle INEC Area, Killarney on Saturday 17 June and live streamed on YouTube.

SERC is offering the Level 3 Diploma in Theatrical Special Effects, Hair and Media Make-Up at the College’s Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn Campuses this September. The one-year course focuses on developing practical skills to an advanced level through a variety of techniques for the theatrical and performing arts sector.

As well as perfecting media, special effects and camouflage make-up, students learn to apply ready-made small prosthetic pieces and bald caps, to design and apply face and body art, and style and dress hair. Students gain experience and links within the industry through attendance at external events throughout the year.

