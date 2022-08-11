NASUWT MEMBERS REJECT ENGLAND TEACHERS’ PAY OFFER

Following the publication of the report by the School Teachers’ Pay Review Body (STRB), the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union surveyed its members on the Government’s proposals on the teachers’ pay award for 2022/23.

Of the nearly 9,000 teachers who responded:

68% said they disagreed or were angry with the proposed award;

72% believe the pay award should be rejected as inadequate/unacceptable.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said:

“NASUWT members had been clear in demanding that we reject the imposition of a below-inflation pay award.

“This pay offer is yet another pay cut for teachers which will cause even greater damage to the morale of the profession.

“The Government’s proposals fall way short of what teachers are demanding, following a decade of real terms pay cuts and the current cost of living crisis.

“Ministers have refused to respond to our calls for proper negotiations and, once again, we are calling on Ministers to get around the table to find a solution.

“However, in the event that there is no improvement, the Union remains committed to balloting its members in the autumn term for industrial action.”

