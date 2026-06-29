National award win for ‘industry legend’ at The Sheffield College

A catering lecturer at The Sheffield College has won a top culinary award.

Len Unwin, Curriculum Team Leader for Catering and Hospitality, has been crowned Chef Lecturer and Mentor of the Year in the British Culinary Federation awards.

Len has taught and mentored hundreds of trainee chefs at the college during his 25 year tenure.

The British Culinary Federation awards, which comprise 13 categories, shine a spotlight on talent across the industry from rising stars to industry legends.

Held at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham on 22nd June 2026, the evening brought together chefs, suppliers and other industry professionals from across the UK.

Len said: “It’s an honour to have been nominated and recognised by the industry in this way. The college catering and hospitality team are dedicated to doing their absolute best for students so they get a head start on their careers.”

He explained: “This involves cultivating valuable relationships with industry experts, involving them in our curriculum, and raising aspirations by giving our students the confidence and skills to take part in competitions.

“Participating in competitions is a great way to learn and build knowledge ranging from the research phase to then putting skills into practice. Students also get to meet others in industry, which helps provide career opportunities.”

Career highlights for Len include travelling with students on an educational trip to Japan this year to meet one of the college’s high flying alumni Ashley Caley.

Ashley discussed his career path from being a student at the college to becoming Executive Sous Chef at the three Michelin starred Sézanne in Tokyo.

He also spoke about running a kitchen at that level, and the menu, ingredients and techniques used and offered his support to providing further advice to students.

The trip was organised as part of the SheffCol Goes Global programme, which creates equitable access to international and cultural trips and work placements by removing financial and practical hurdles.

The aim is to prioritise and support young people who would traditionally miss out on travelling abroad for financial or other reasons.

The Sheffield College offers a range of bakery, catering and hospitality, and patisserie courses.

Students and staff regularly win national industry awards. Recent successes include winning Zest Quest Asia 2026 and being shortlisted in two categories of the Craft Guild of Chef awards.

The Sheffield College, which is Ofsted graded ‘good’, is a further and higher education college that provides academic, vocational, technical and professional qualifications.

Pictured: Len Unwin, Curriculum Team Leader for Catering and Hospitality at The Sheffield College.

Photo credit: Simon Bennett, University College Birmingham.