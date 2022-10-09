National Mental Health Day: Sector Response

National Mental Health Day (10th October) is a great opportunity to reflect on mental health issues around the world, and specifically on how organisations can support their employees’ and students’ mental health and wellbeing.

Sector Response

Naveed Malik, Regional Director EMEA, monday.com:

“Nurturing mental health is essential to improve collaboration and build stronger teams. Though one in 5 UK employees report taking time off work for mental health reasons, nearly two-thirds of them chose not to disclose this to their manager. There is an urgent need for open discussion and improved mental health measures in the workplace. However, this can be challenging to implement considering the “grin and bear it” culture ingrained into the UK workforce.

National Mental Health Day is a reminder that organisations need to create a space for vulnerability and be accessible, which means that, as a leader, it is your responsibility to respond well in the moments when your employees need you most, no matter what their individual situation is, as a priority to enhance employee wellbeing. Over the long term, leaders should look to establish a workplace culture that fosters open dialogue and prioritises employee well-being. This is even more important amidst the cost-of-living crisis and enduring economic uncertainty.

It is a leader’s responsibility to respond to employees’ needs, which brings its own challenges navigating many complex and sometimes delicate matters. This could mean offering guidance, arming individuals with the appropriate resources, helping automate mundane tasks to free time for more creative ones, or simply lending an ear.

Putting mental health at the forefront of decision-making will allow companies the opportunity to create a welcoming and inspiring culture that helps people nurture and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Strong mental health priorities and effective management go hand in hand. For companies to succeed during this time, leaders must continue to find ways to address mental health to enable high levels of employee satisfaction and productivity.”

Chris Baker, Managing Director EMEA of Anaplan:

“Just as the pandemic stimulated discussions about better ways to work, it has also triggered reflections on mental health in the workplace. According to the World Health Organization, rates of anxiety and depression increased by a staggering 25% in the first year of the pandemic alone.

While some thrived in the hybrid environment, others struggled to balance new expectations. Organisations need to integrate the learnings of the past years by taking a holistic approach to both mental and physical health at work. The most important learning here is to respect difference what works for one person may not work for another, so the goal is building a culture that can accommodate individual preferences of everyone in the community.

This can be achieved through open and vulnerable leadership – one that is empatheticand authentic to the needs oftheir workforce, no matter what they are going through. Leaders need to foster connection through initiatives like well-being days and help employees to adjust to a new life situation, whether it be a bereavement, marriage, or health issues. Businesses should also train managers to spot signs of exhaustion, mood changes, stress, or anxiety so that they can respond accordingly.

Returning to the workplace after the pandemic – which started important conversations on diversity and inclusion – also offers a chance to re-establish good and reject negative patterns. A strong company culture empowers people to hold themselves and each other accountable and it does not tolerate microagressions or abrasive behaviour.

It’s important to recognise that DEI is synonymous with mental health, as exclusion can negatively impact people’s well-being. Ensuring that the workplace provides a sense of belonging for all is essential. Diversity should be the guiding principle behind every team’s setup, with managers creating an environment that accommodates introverts, extroverts, detail addicts, blue-sky thinkers and the neurodiverse too.

Teams are strongest when its members are empowered to be themselves. Facilitating Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) is a good step in this process, allowing businesses to support communities within their workforce while boosting awareness of intersectionality.”

