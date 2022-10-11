National Netball Run Continues

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College’s Elite Netball Team have secured their place in the next stage of the National Schools Netball Competition, after their success in the county stage of the tournament on Saturday 8th October 2022.

The Barton Peveril squad had a triumphant series of matches in the Saturday tournament, beating Peter Symonds College, Brockenhurst College, Churchers College, Itchen Sixth Form College, King Edward VI School, and Portsmouth Grammar School.

The National Schools Netball Competition pits the best Sixth Form and School teams in the country together, with early rounds determining local and regional champions before the ultimate rounds showcase the best team in the country.

Speaking on the success of her team, Barton Peveril Teacher of Sport, Alix Christopher, said:

“The girls put out a fantastic performance on Saturday. Each member of the squad taking to the court and making valuable contributions to the success of the team. They all showed excellent skill and determination throughout the games and totally deserved this result and to go through and represent Hampshire at the next round in January.”

Team Captain Izzy Pearce (formerly of The Mountbatten School) commented on the team’s performance:

“A slow start and a loss against St Swithun’s meant the team has to learn quick, adjust and cut out those early mistakes. We certainly all did that, the team stepped up massively working well together, using the whole squad on court, which led to a straight 6 match winning run. Can’t wait till the next round!”

Coaches’ Player of the Tournament, Sienna Black (formerly of The Mountbatten School), also commented on the performance:

“I thought as a team we proved on court how determined we were to win and get into the next round of nationals. I’m proud of everyone as we kept fighting until the end.”

Published in