National water safety campaigner urges young people to respect open water after sharing family’s tragedy

A LEADING water safety campaigner whose life-changing mission has helped save lives across the UK delivered a powerful and emotional presentation to learners, urging young people never to underestimate the dangers of open water.

More than 75 staff and students attended the session at Coleg Cambria’s Yale site in Wrexham, where Debbie Anne Turnbull MBE shared the heartbreaking story behind her determination to prevent other families experiencing the loss of a loved one through drowning.

The award-winning founder of River and Sea Sense has spent almost two decades educating children, young people and adults across the UK, transforming personal tragedy into a nationwide campaign promoting water safety and drowning prevention.

Her son Chris was just 15 years old when he drowned at Capel Curig in August 2006 after getting into difficulty in open water.

Determined that his death would leave a lasting legacy, Debbie began speaking in schools just weeks later. Since then, she has reached hundreds of thousands of people, delivering practical, potentially life-saving advice on staying safe around rivers, lakes, reservoirs and coastal environments.

Her ambition is simple – to “Touch A Million Hearts” with Chris’s story while helping prevent future tragedies through education and awareness.

Reflecting on her journey, Debbie told attendees: “There were times when I questioned whether I could carry on, but I knew I had to turn my life into something that mattered for Chris.

“I see a little bit of Chris in all of you. You have your sparkle, your future and your dreams ahead of you.

“If sharing our story helps save even one life, then it is worth it.”

With thousands expected to visit beaches, lakes and rivers over the summer, Debbie warned learners about the hidden dangers of open water and why even experienced swimmers can quickly find themselves in difficulty.

Her presentation covered cold-water shock, unseen underwater hazards, fluctuating water temperatures, inflatables, alcohol consumption around water, beach parties, peer pressure and the importance of using appropriate safety equipment.

She explained how cold-water shock can overwhelm the body within seconds and highlighted concerns surrounding the growing number of drowning incidents involving teenage boys and young men, encouraging learners to look after one another and make informed decisions.

The visit also highlighted Debbie’s support for the Save Lives for Sam campaign and her wider work to reduce preventable drownings through education.

Her dedication has received national recognition, including the National Lottery Special Achievement Award presented by Bear Grylls and a Points of Light Award from former Prime Minister Theresa May. She has also addressed Parliament and the House of Lords on the importance of improving water safety awareness.

Her message remains the same: “Respect the water… always.”

The session was organised by Foundation Skills Lecturer Rachael Muia.

“Debbie’s story had a profound impact on everyone in the room,” said Rachael.

“It was emotional, thought-provoking and incredibly important. Many young people are simply unaware of how quickly a situation around water can become life-threatening.

“What happened to Chris is absolutely devastating, and Debbie’s presentation highlighted the ripple effect these tragedies have on families, friends and communities for years afterwards.

“We are already exploring opportunities for Debbie to deliver further talks and presentations across Coleg Cambria’s sites next academic year because these are messages that genuinely save lives.”

Debbie urged learners to look after one another, make sensible decisions around water and never underestimate the risks.

“Please be careful,” she added. “Every life saved means everything.”

For more information on River and Sea Sense, visit www.riverandseasense.com.

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.