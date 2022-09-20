NCC meets the MoD – providing the workforce of tomorrow

A partnership between New City College and the government’s Ministry of Defence has paved the way for students to consider a career in the Civil Service.

Volunteers from across the MoD have been spending time at NCC’s Tower Hamlets campus, sharing their knowledge and building the confidence of a diverse range of students – many of them unlikely to have thought about progressing to work for a government department.

Business students were given the opportunity to work with the MoD visitors in a Dragons’ Den style challenge. In groups the students were asked to think about something they felt the college was missing and develop a product/business around it.

They spent two days developing their ideas, designing a presentation, finalising their business model, preparing figures around profit margins and coming up with a brand name. On the third day, the business pitches began.

An MoD spokesperson said: “The pitches were fantastic. The students were thoroughly engaging and they had some very creative ideas and great presentation skills.”

In a separate visit, different students were given workshops on how to become more employable. They were offered tips and advice on:

· How to search for jobs using the Civil Service jobs website and how to tailor their personal statements to the essential criteria

· How to break down a job application using STAR – the students learned how to identify the skills, qualities, experience and qualifications required for a given job

· How to make a successful application – students went on a journey through the recruitment process, including what employers are looking for and how to present themselves in the best light

· Mock interviews – the students were given coaching on CV writing and how to impress at an interview

The MoD spokesperson said: “The feedback from students and the college has been very positive. They felt the activities were valuable and that they had a real impact on the students.”

The volunteers also found the experience beneficial, with one saying: “Working alongside such a hard-working, dedicated, diverse and passionate group of young people was hugely encouraging, fulfilling and inspiring. Meeting the NCC students has been one of the highlights of my career!”

Another said: “I left feeling as though I had learnt as much from the students and the staff as they did from us! I came away truly inspired by these young people. My hope is that many of them will make successful applications and bring their knowledge, skills, and innovation to our workforce.”

The MoD now has plans to deliver more activities across New City College, including offering industry placements to support students studying for T Levels.

