NDA celebrates the wealth of nuclear expertise in Wales

On Tuesday 12 March, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) through Bangor University, welcomed key stakeholders, as well as students and academia, to their Innovation and Technology Roadshow at the university’s Reichel Hall.

The event was an opportunity to celebrate the wealth of nuclear expertise in Wales, as well as engage with local students on the NDA’s mission. and how academic partnerships and collaborations are enabling safe, secure, and sustainable decommissioning.

Attendees were shown how the NDA’s investment in innovation, research, and new technologies, such as robotics, are transforming how decommissioning is being delivered.

The roadshow was part of the wider Bangor Science Festival, as part of British Science Week and organised by the British Science Association.

Councillor Aled Morris, Chair of Chairs for the NDA’s site stakeholder groups, said:

“As the Chair of Chairs for the NDA’s site stakeholder groups I know how important it is to connect with communities and build effective engagement.

“This event is a fantastic example of bringing together key stakeholders from across north Wales to speak and listen to a young audience brimming with ideas and talent.

“In creating such links, I hope we will see even more collaboration and pathways forged to innovative solutions which will tackle the challenges in nuclear decommissioning.”

The NDA is currently decommissioning 17 sites across the UK, 2 of which are in Wales: Trawsfynydd in Gwynedd and Wylfa in Anglesey. The sites collectively employ over 500 people as well as benefitting over 20 apprentices currently on early careers programmes.

Across Wales, the NDA has a rich history of investment. Since 2005, the NDA and Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) have invested over £14m in socio-economic funding to help support economic growth, enabling permanent, positive, and significant social and economic change in Welsh communities.

This includes funding for the Mentor Mon Morlais Tidal Energy Project, Isle of Anglesey County Council Energy Island Programme, MSParc Science Park and the modernisation of facilities at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor campuses in Northwest Wales. Recently work has also taken place to replace plantation around the Trawsfyndd site which has been damaged through storms, with trees in keeping with the natural vegetation to Snowdonia.

Additionally, in the last 10 years, the NDA has also invested over £500,000 in PhD projects for students wanting to explore a career within the nuclear industry, developing innovative solutions to advance the sector.

Professor Paul Spencer, Pro Vice Chancellor – Research and Innovation / Head of College: College of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at Bangor University, said

“Our collaboration with the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority highlights our commitment to impactful research and real-world solutions.

“We are pleased to be hosting their Roadshow as part of the Bangor Science Festival, showcasing our dedication to fostering innovation and sharing knowledge for the betterment of our communities and beyond.”

Attendance at the event also comprised of representatives from local authorities and other national organisations such as Mentor Mon, Cwmni Egino, Wales Nuclear Forum, Nuclear Institute Young Generation Network and MSParc.

Dr Samantha Harris, Director of Shareholder and Stakeholder Relations, NDA, said:

“Engaging with our stakeholders, including those in the devolved nations, is vital in ensuring that we are listening to and respecting their views, whilst also taking them on our journey to complete our mission.

“Partnering with our friends in academia helps us to deliver innovative solutions and provide future generations of NDA group employees with the skills they need to continue leading us on our nationally important mission.

“By creating a culture of innovation, the NDA will power forward sustainable and rapid decommissioning and allow us to return our sites for community reuse earlier.”

The NDA will be hosting its full in-person stakeholder engagement event this autumn, with more details to be released shortly.

If you would like to engage with the NDA on its work, please contact Dr Samantha Harris, Director of Shareholder and Stakeholder Relations, on [email protected]

