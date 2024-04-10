Neath College Presents One Vision Youth Dance 2024

Neath College offers young dancers unique dance education and training opportunities across GCSE Dance, A Level Dance and BTEC Level 3 Dance courses. This term celebrates the 14th year of One Vision Youth Dance, bringing together student dance ideas in an evening of dance featuring a range of work across contemporary, ballet, tap, commercial and jazz dance. This year, the work will be centred around the theme of ‘LOVE’ and the dancers have been integral to the creative decision making process.

Hannah Edwards, who will perform with OVYD for the second year commented that:

“We have all gained a valuable experience in choreography and performance, whilst developing important skills and techniques to dance on stage. As Neath College’s dance department continues to invest wholeheartedly in its students, youth dance remains an exciting part of the College’s future and I am excited to be part of it!”

Daily rehearsals are currently underway to prepare the dancers for a performance at the Nidum Art Centre on Wednesday, 17th April at 7pm. The choreographers of the work are Elise Addiscott, Daniella Powell, Callum Coombs, and Cerys Lewis, led by the company’s director/producer Craig Coombs, who stated that;

“All choreographers involved have extensive experience in the dance industry and are working hard to prepare the dancers for the stage. The complex ‘LOVE’ theme invites the work to be far-ranging and engaging for all and we are excited to reveal the various interpretations through dance. The students have made creative choices relating to costumes, set, design, marketing and promotions, which is something new for the project. I am excited to see how this collaborative process culminates in an original dance work for friends and family to enjoy.”

OVYD encompasses all that the College has to offer young dancers and with a 25 year dance history, the current dancers will follow in the successful footsteps of many young dancers before them, continuing their education in dance in higher education in September at a range of institutions including; London Studio Centre, Trinity Laban, London’s Contemporary Dance School (The Place), Bristol institute of Performing Arts, Performers College, The Urdang Academy, Roehampton University and Italia Conti.

Neath College’s dance department continues to invite all students to be innovative, creative and passionate about dance. Hannah Edwards commented further that:

“This is an exciting place to be and provides an industry-reflective experience for me and all my peers. Each term is filled with opportunities for us young dancers and I recommend the College to all who want to take dance seriously.”