NEU Launches Preliminary Ballot on Pay and Funding

The NEU will today (Saturday 2 March) open its preliminary electronic ballot over pay and funding. Around 300,000 teacher members working in maintained schools and sixth forms across England will be consulted on whether they are prepared to take part in industrial action to win funding from the Government for pay and additional staffing resources.

This forms part of an ongoing campaign to secure a long-term correction in pay. Additional funding would ensure that a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise could be achieved.

The preliminary ballot opens on 2 March and closes on 28 March. The questions are:

Do you agree that you should receive an above-inflation pay rise for 2024/25?

Would you vote “yes” to strike action for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise that constitutes a meaningful step towards a long-term correction in pay, and further funding to provide improved levels of staffing provision in schools, colleges and education services?

Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Gillian Keegan’s approach to this year’s pay review is nothing short of insulting. Having promised a timelier process for 2023/24, she has done nothing but delay. Her remit letter to the School Teachers’ Review Body was weeks late, and she also missed the deadline for evidence. There is no reason to suppose the education secretary has changed her tune since last year.

“There is every indication the Government will be unwilling to offer more than 1-2% in the next pay round, so we are putting our members on alert that action may be necessary to ensure a proper pay and funding offer for teachers. Rather than allow the Government to undo the gains of last year, the NEU will seek to push forward in its campaign for a long-term correction on pay.

“We believe that the case for additional funding for pay and staffing provision is clear. Fair pay is not just a request, but a necessity. Schools deserve proper funding for staffing provision – and also so that schools have the necessary funding to cover a pay rise.

“Real terms pay cuts have been central to many of the issues blighting schools and colleges. It affects recruitment, with the Government unable to meet its training targets year on year. We also see teachers leaving in droves, and too many are leaving just a handful of years after qualifying. And as the updated School Cuts website shows, 70% of schools have lost funding since 2010. School and college leaders have been making ends meet for too long. The Treasury’s attempts to cut corners by not fully-funding pay awards make it even harder for heads to balance the books.

“Last year members stood together and won new money for schools including a funded settlement on teacher pay. Gillian Keegan should be aware that our members will not sit back and accept an unfunded, below-inflation pay rise.”