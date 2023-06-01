Shopping Cart

New agreement strengthens education and research cooperation between Wales and Canada

FE News Editor June 1, 2023
handshake

Universities Wales, through the Global Wales partnership, has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Universities Canada, to strengthen educational cooperation between the two countries.

Building on previous work between Universities Wales and Universities Canada, the MoU outlines a commitment to develop long-term relationships and to further promote the development of institutional collaboration in education and research across the two countries.

Key objectives of the agreement include:

  • increasing short-term staff and student mobilities
  • enhancing research and development collaboration in key shared areas of interest such as green energy and technology, health and well-being, creative industries, digital advancements, and manufacturing and materials
  • fostering sector partnerships to support staff and student mobility
  • solidifying bilateral relationships between Wales and Canada in the education sector  

Kieron Rees, Assistant Director of Universities Wales, said:

“A vibrant, knowledge-based economy relies on having a well-educated population, and collaboration is key to developing education and research systems that deliver for society. This Memorandum of Understanding will open doors to collaborative activities that will mutually benefit both our countries and advance our shared excellence. It represents another step in our positive relationship with our Canadian partners, and we look forward to working with Universities Canada for the benefit of our two countries.”

“In today’s increasingly interconnected world, it’s more important than ever to cultivate long-term relationships between peoples, cultures and societies,” said Paul Davidson, president of Universities Canada. “Universities Canada is proud to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Universities Wales to increase opportunities for collaboration between our two countries and support continued excellence in higher education and research.”

FE News Editor

