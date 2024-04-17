New City College activity day brings community together

New City College students and staff showed true community spirit when they played hosts to members of the Havering Parkinson’s UK branch to put on a fun-filled day of education and entertainment.

Around 70 visitors – many of whom do not often get the chance to go out socially – enjoyed a variety of activities at NCC’s Ardleigh Green campus, in Hornchurch, all specially created and arranged by staff, students and external providers.

The activities included massages, manicures and nail treatments by Beauty Therapy students, a session on computers, technology and smartphones, a seated Zumba class, Boxercise and banner making. They were also given a tasty buffet lunch and heard a speech from Caroline Rassell, the Chief Executive of Parkinson’s UK, who dropped in to support the event.

Caroline said:

“I have the privilege of being in a position where I can connect with people affected by Parkinson’s and listen to and learn from their experience to ensure that the charity is delivering what they view as important. I also have the great honour of being in a position to say thank you to the many people and organisations who support the charity – such as this fantastic event today.”

Janet Sampson, Secretary of the Havering and District branch of Parkinson’s UK, said:

“The whole group want to express our thanks and gratitude to New City College for organising and hosting the Activity Day.

“We have had much appreciation and praise from those who attended for the efficient organisation, the tutoring of IT, the art classes and the services of the student beauticians, who were so welcoming and showed such cheerfulness, patience and kindness to everyone.”

Maria Thompson, also from the Havering branch, said: “It was a great success. Our members found the day educational and very enjoyable and it has really made a difference to them. They learned different skills that they can take home and carry on using.”