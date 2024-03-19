New Civic Community Fund will support projects across Derbyshire

A new fund to support local groups, organisations and individuals is now open. The University of Derby is inviting applications from anyone in Derbyshire who is seeking funding and would like to work in partnership with the University to bring their ideas to life.

The Civic Community Fund will have two application windows per year; the first is now open and will close on Friday 29 March. The second will open in May. Successful applications will receive up to £1,000 funding and will be invited to work closely with researchers and other experts at the University to profile and share their work within the wider civic community.

This new fund is designed to support the work of the University’s Civic University Agreement , which it launched in June 2022, by creating new partnerships locally and providing support to civic projects that will have a positive impact within the community.

Applications for the fund must closely align with at least one of the University’s five civic goals: securing our future, driving ambition to bring positive change, making a positive environmental impact, supporting health and wellbeing and investing in culture as a driver for change, as well as the wider university strategy.

Although the Civic Community Fund is a new initiative, the University has supported local community initiatives for decades, providing funding to inspiring groups across Derbyshire who make a real difference to people’s lives.

Dr Rhiannon Jones, Associate Professor of Civic at the University of Derby, said:

“As a Civic university we are committed to playing our part in the city and county’s ongoing prosperity and wellbeing, supporting local communities and the people withinthem, working closely with our stakeholders and partners to deliver our Civic University Agreement.

“This new fund will enable us to provide bespoke support for local groups and individuals whose endeavours would benefit from the support the University can offer. We’re looking for people who want to partner with us in the longer term, to work with our experts to develop their brilliant projects and make a real impact in the local area.”

Applications for the Civic Community Fund should be made via the University’s website.