New Collaborative of Research-Focused Universities Launches to Give Voice to Critical Research and Innovation Drivers

A new national collaborative comprising ten leading research-focused universities – ResearchPlus – was formally launched today (Tuesday 28 October) at a special Parliamentary event in Westminster.

ResearchPlus seeks to give a collective voice and advance the social and economic contribution of research-focused universities that constitute a critical element of the UK’s research and innovation system and that deliver vital research-informed education and advanced skills.

Through shared purpose and strategic coordination, the collaborative will engage with government, industry, and civil society to support economic growth, prosperity, and societal wellbeing across the whole of the UK. The collaboration denotes an expansion and re-imagining of universities’ contribution to the public good.

Attendees at today’s official launch, at the Cholmondeley Room, in the House of Lords, included Vice Chancellors from all ten ResearchPlus partners, The Rt Hon. Lord Hain, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, the Rt Hon. Dr Peter Kyle, Jordan Cummins, UK competitiveness director at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and CEO of Universities UK, Vivienne Stern MBE.

Professor Dave Phoenix, Vice-Chancellor of The Open University, said:

“The Open University is proud to be a founding member of Research Plus. The recent Skills White Paper rightly highlights the need for greater collaboration across the sector. Through Research Plus we’re committing to that spirit. We’re working together as a group of research-focused universities because we know this will strengthen our voice and our impact. Our aim is to support policymakers, create opportunities, and drive economic growth. By sharing expertise and aligning our efforts, we can make a more powerful collective contribution to the challenges facing UK research and innovation.”

Professor Sasha Roseneil, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Sussex and Co-Chair of ResearchPlus, said:

“I am very pleased that today, after many months of discussion, a new collaborative of research-focused universities is officially launched.

“ResearchPlus is an exciting new partnership that brings together universities renowned for excellence in research and innovation, and for our positive societal impact, with the primary aim of enhancingthe strength of the UK’s research and innovation base to serve the common good.

“There is a very real need for ResearchPlus. A significant number of research-focused universities are not aligned to any university mission group, and so have long lacked a voice in articulating our strengths, our potential, and our needs. ResearchPlus will give visibility and profile to universities that constitute a critical element of the UK’s research and innovation system, and that deliver excellent research-informed education and advanced skills.

“We believe that collaboration and proactive engagement across our universities can drive the change and support the strategic coordination that is so urgently needed in the higher education and research system.”

In a speech at the event – Professor Andrew Jones, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Brunel and Co-Chair of ResearchPlus – underlined that the UK’s strength in research and innovation lies in the diversity of its higher education sector. He emphasised that at a time when the UK’s higher education sector faces significant financial and reputational challenges, it is vital for institutions to work collectively to strengthen the system overall and boost the UK’s international competitiveness.

Professor Jones said:

“We are delighted to be one of the founding members of ResearchPlus.”

“ResearchPlus universities were founded through successive government and industry initiatives aimed at driving growth, expanding opportunity, and advancing technology and public services. Each of us, uniquely recognised for our excellence in research, plays a vital role in developing the advanced skills and specialist education that underpin the UK’s economic, social, and technological progress.

“We are committed to supporting the ambitions of the UK’s Industrial Strategy which plays to the strength of our collective expertise. ResearchPlus fills a gap creating a powerful collective voice in the UK’s research and innovation system which will enable greater strategic coherence in supporting the government’s priorities for growth.”

ResearchPlus partner institutions span the UK’s cities and regions, combining world-class research with a strong commitment to civic engagement, innovation, and social mobility.

The founding partners are:

Brunel University of London

City St George’s, University of London

Keele University

Royal Holloway, University of London

SOAS, University of London

University of Essex

University of Hull

The Open University

University of Sussex

Ulster University.

Together, these universities represent a distinctive and essential part of the UK’s research base, bringing agility, interdisciplinary strength, and a deep connection to public and private sector partners.

ResearchPlus is open to other similarly research-focused universities that share its aims. One of ResearchPlus’s early goals is to expand the collaborative, building a broader platform to amplify the contributions and capabilities of institutions under-represented in national policy and public discourse.