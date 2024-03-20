New Group People Director joins Unite Students

Unite Students, the UK’s largest provider of student accommodation, today announces the appointment of Amy Round as Group People Director.

Amy has a wealth of experience in leading people and talent teams in high growth companies, having previously worked at Google, OVO Energy and most recently as Chief People Officer at Vertical Aerospace.

Joe Lister, Chief Executive of Unite Students, said:

“We’re thrilled Amy has joined us as we refresh our vision for the business. Amy brings with her a wealth of experience in progressive, people-centric businesses and her appointment is integral to our ambition to be a great place to work for all.

“I’m confident Amy will bring a fresh perspective to evolve our people and culture strategy to deliver for our people and our students, and drive growth for our organisation at a critical moment in our evolution. I’m looking forward to working closely with her to unleash the enormous potential of our community as we take our growth ambitions to the next level.”

Amy Round said:

“I’m excited to be joining such a purpose-driven organisation, which is making a difference to the lives of so many students. My top priority is building high-performance teams and cultivating and supporting highly engaged leaders who enable team members to take on new challenges, learn, and grow in a healthy, inclusive environment.

“I’m looking forward to leading the people team and agenda as we build on the fantastic foundations already in place and cement Unite Students’ position as an employer of choice and a truly great place to work, with an unrivalled culture where everyone can thrive.”