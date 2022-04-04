New literacy academy launched for teachers in the United Kingdom

Teachers in the United Kingdom can now access LiteracyPlanet’s EdTech with the launch of the Intrepica Academy

Staying true to their vision to empower students and educators in classrooms around the world, LiteracyPlanet has expanded out their EdTech to include the Intrepica Academy – a personalised and interactive online school for teachers.

Open for all teachers to access, the Intrepica Academy has been designed by specialist instructors with the same fun, engaging and motivating experience in mind as LiteracyPlanet, but now to support educators in their learning pathways and professional development.

“The most important element of the Intrepica Academy is that it goes way beyond the traditional online training platform,” says Tom Richardson, CEO, LiteracyPlanet.

“We know teachers can feel isolated in their online learning experiences and a great way to further develop skills is through peer-to-peer engagement, which is why the Academy has a built-in community forum.”

“Users of the platform will be inspired to elevate their learning by exploring what works in literacy teaching – together. We want this to be a space where we can help nurture the growth of great literacy scholars and encourage teachers to support each other right across the globe.”

The Academy facilitates the ability for teachers to communicate within the forum, ask questions, share ideas, and provide feedback, as well as delivering expert-led courses on mastering the power of teaching literacy.

Teachers can sign-up for the Intrepica Academy, via: https://literacyplanet.learnworlds.com

