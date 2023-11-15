New Ofsted data shows 89% of schools are Good or Outstanding

The latest figures show the number of schools rated as Good or Outstanding has risen to 19,380 last year.

Last year Ofsted carried out 7,239 inspections, a substantial increase from 4,669 in 2021/22.

Ofsted’s latest statistics reveal the success of Government reforms, including the introduction of phonics screening checks and multiplication tables check.

More schools have received the highest rating from Ofsted, with 89% now judged to be Good or Outstanding last year, up from 88% the year before. The percentage of schools judged to be Good or Outstanding has gone up from 68% in 2010 – highlighting the success of Government reforms.

The Government has successfully raised standards since 2010 through the introduction of phonics screening checks and multiplication tables checks as well as reforms to GCSEs and the transformation of the schools system with new free schools and academies.

As a result, Ofsted’s latest inspection outcomes show that school standards are improving, as 19,380 schools were judged to be Good or Outstanding by 31st August 2023, up from 19,109 in August 2022.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“We are seeing education standards rise year on year, with 89% of schools now rated Good or Outstanding.

“This progress is thanks to the dedication of our hard-working teachers and the reforms that we have introduced since 2010 which have made a lasting impact to the quality of education received by young people in England.

“We will continue to invest in education with record funding for our schools and more teachers than ever before.”

Published in